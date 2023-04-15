NORMAL — Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, will host Illinois Prison Project panelists from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
Students and the general public are invited to attend the free event, titled “Changing the Narrative on Incarceration: Helping, Healing & Hope.” The event will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium on the Normal campus.
The panelists will speak about their personal experiences, the impact on their lives, and barriers they faced after release.
The schedule includes the following:
9-10 a.m., "The Dangerous One-Sided Narrative" with Renaldo Hudson 10:15-11 a.m., "Women and the Incarceration Experience" with Dyanna Winchester, Najei Webster and Yuchabel Harris 11:15 a.m.-noon, "Perpetual Punishment" with Denzel Burke, Destine Phillips and Angel Pantoja
A free lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. There will also be information tables set up during the event.
The event is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa/Honors students and funded through Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Innovative Grant funds.
Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser
Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus
HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille
Patrick and Tracy Mainieri
Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters
Paul and Christie Vellella
Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen
Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini
DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart
Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee
John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn
Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing
Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen
Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz
Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Christina and Justin Boyd
Ann and Ben Jeffreys
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow
Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras
Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones
Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein
Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney
