NORMAL — Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, will host Illinois Prison Project panelists from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Students and the general public are invited to attend the free event, titled “Changing the Narrative on Incarceration: Helping, Healing & Hope.” The event will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium on the Normal campus.

The panelists will speak about their personal experiences, the impact on their lives, and barriers they faced after release.

The schedule includes the following:

9-10 a.m., "The Dangerous One-Sided Narrative" with Renaldo Hudson

10:15-11 a.m., "Women and the Incarceration Experience" with Dyanna Winchester, Najei Webster and Yuchabel Harris

11:15 a.m.-noon, "Perpetual Punishment" with Denzel Burke, Destine Phillips and Angel Pantoja

A free lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. There will also be information tables set up during the event.

The event is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa/Honors students and funded through Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Innovative Grant funds.

