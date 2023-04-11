NORMAL — Heartland Community College will host a two-day Japanese Cultural Festival on April 24 and 25.

The event will feature lectures and demonstrations of traditional Japanese arts and crafts, including ironwork, flower arranging, and a tea ceremony. The events are free and open to the public.

Japanese artisan Akira Yaegashi will demonstrate traditional ironwork.

The event is funded by a grant from The Center for International Business Education and Research at Indiana University. The goal of the program is to bridge the humanities and business worlds.

On Monday, events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue through 1 p.m. On Tuesday, events will begin at noon and end with a demonstration at 2:30 p.m.

All events will be held in the Community Commons Building room 1407 at the main campus in Normal.