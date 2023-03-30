NORMAL — Heartland Community College is accepting short film submissions to be showcased during a film festival May 10-11.
The Heartland Film Festival will present student and alumni work starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Astroth Community Education Center. A panel of Heartland professors will review the submissions and assemble a program of finalists for a final screening to determine the top-ranking films, according to a news release from the college. Prizes will be awarded.
All current and former Heartland students are eligible to participate. The films can be of any genre, including live-action, animation, documentary, narrative and experimental. It is suggested the films be shorter than five minutes, but longer submissions will be accepted.
The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Also as part of the film festival, Heartland will host a free screening of the documentary "With This Breath I Fly" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the ACEC. Director/producer Sam French will be available after the screening via Zoom for a Q&A with attendees.
Shot over 10 years, the documentary follows two women as they fight for their freedom against a patriarchal Afghan society determined to keep them bound to tribal culture, while exposing the complicity of the European Union in censoring their voices, according to the news release.