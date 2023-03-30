NORMAL — Heartland Community College is accepting short film submissions to be showcased during a film festival May 10-11.

The Heartland Film Festival will present student and alumni work starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Astroth Community Education Center. A panel of Heartland professors will review the submissions and assemble a program of finalists for a final screening to determine the top-ranking films, according to a news release from the college. Prizes will be awarded.

All current and former Heartland students are eligible to participate. The films can be of any genre, including live-action, animation, documentary, narrative and experimental. It is suggested the films be shorter than five minutes, but longer submissions will be accepted.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Also as part of the film festival, Heartland will host a free screening of the documentary "With This Breath I Fly" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the ACEC. Director/producer Sam French will be available after the screening via Zoom for a Q&A with attendees.

Shot over 10 years, the documentary follows two women as they fight for their freedom against a patriarchal Afghan society determined to keep them bound to tribal culture, while exposing the complicity of the European Union in censoring their voices, according to the news release.

Visit heartland.edu/filmfest for more information.

Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille Patrick and Tracy Mainieri Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters Paul and Christie Vellella Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz Annie and Scott Swanson Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair Christina and Justin Boyd Ann and Ben Jeffreys Steve and Julie Kubsch Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras Myra and George Gordon It was a sold out night Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein Jon and Laura Pritts Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey Simon and Nicole Hoffman Justin and Amber Wilfley Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney