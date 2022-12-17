Heartland College staffers connect over kidney donation experience

NORMAL — Everyone should consider doing a living organ donation to help others in need, two local donors say.
“It takes nothing to go take a blood test,” Keith Cornille said.
Cornille, now president of Heartland Community College, donated a kidney in June 2013 while living and working in Madison, Wisconsin.
He now works closely with another donor, Kelly Stogner, who donated a kidney in December 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Stogner is the executive assistant at Heartland.
When Stogner decided to donate a kidney, she didn't know that Cornille had also done so, though she learned that as she moved through the process. Knowing someone who donated is one way for people to learn about the process and consider it themselves, Stogner said.
Neither has had any problems from their surgeries, and both were able to return to work soon after donating.
“You can do it and live a healthy, normal life,” Stogner said.
The two experienced very different circumstances leading to their donations. A woman Stogner used to work with had donated a kidney about two years before Stogner started her own donation process.
“I didn’t know you could actually donate certain organs while living,” Stogner said.
She learned of a single mom in the area who had kidney disease and, despite not knowing the woman at the time, started the process to donate to her.
“We had the same blood type, which is like step one,” Stogner said.
Cornille knew his recipient already, as they worked just a few offices down from each other. The co-worker was on dialysis and was having trouble finding a donor match, so Cornille and other co-workers decided to get tested. He was a match, and they started moving forward on the donation.
Donors must come forward of their own volition, and cannot be given compensation in any way, said Brenda Derry, living donation coordinator at OSF.
“The donors have to call us; we can’t reach out to anyone on behalf of the recipient,” she said.
Donors are given frequent opportunities to change their minds, right up to when they are being prepped for surgery.
“They will ask you every single time you go in, twice, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” Cornille said.
A multi-disciplinary team including surgeons, nephrologists, social workers and a living donor advocate, who is not connected with the transplant team, all work with the donor throughout the process, Derry said.
“Donors have the right to change their mind at any point during the process,” she said.
Cornille and Stogner both talked about their kidney donation plans with family. One concern was that one of their family members may need a kidney donation someday, and Cornille and Stogner would not be able to donate if they had already done so.
Still, both said they believe that if that happens, someone will step forward like they did.
The donation process includes a lot of medical testing, including making sure the donor and recipients are matches. For example, the donor and recipient should be around the same age, have the same blood type, and not have any complications that could lead to problems later in life if they do not have both kidneys, Derry said. For that reason, people with diabetes cannot donate.
In the end, the transplant team will not move forward if the match does not seem right.
“They have a pretty good sense if it’s not going to work,” Cornille said.
For both Stogner and Cornille, the actual surgery was straightforward and they spent just a night or two in the hospital. It is pretty standard at OSF for donors to have the surgery on Monday and leave the hospital on Wednesday, Derry said.
“You fall asleep and you wake up and it’s done,” Stogner said.
The donors and recipients are encouraged to get moving soon after they wake from surgery, so Stogner and Cornille were up and walking laps just hours later. They said they have only small scars left behind, and do not think about their donation day to day.
Another way to donate is through paired donation, which OSF participates in. With those programs, recipients with donors who are willing and healthy enough to donate but are not matches for them can essentially swap donors with another recipient.
OSF does about 60 kidney transplants a year, and about one-fifth of them are from living donors, Derry said. There are almost 90,000 people nationwide waiting for a kidney, including 3,350 in Illinois, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
Those interested in donating can contact OSF St. Francis at the dedicated donor line at 309-624-5433 or by filling out a form on the St. Francis website, Derry said. St. Francis is the only OSF hospital that does transplants, and does only living kidney donations, though liver and lung donations are also possible. Carle BroMenn does not do transplants, a spokeswoman said.
Neither Stogner nor Cornille had to pay for the medical costs associated with their donation. OSF covers the donor's costs, Derry said.
Living donation is still major surgery and something that needs to be considered carefully, Derry said. That is why there is so much preparation and the ability to change their mind throughout the process.
“Living donation is not something that is taken lightly,” she said.
OSF’s transplant team is blessed to have so many donors willing to take part in living donation, Derry said. Many are very humble about their donation.
“They’re coming forward to give the gift of life to someone,” she said. “(…) We do consider them heroes.”
