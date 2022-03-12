Heartland Bank, State Farm donate to area schools, food bank

Heartland Bank awards over $7,000 to area schools

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. presented nine donations totaling over $7,000 to schools for their Spirit Deb Card program.

The program currently features 54 local schools with the school's team mascot or crest as an optional design for the face of the card. This option allows customers to select the school design of their choice for $10, and Heartland Bank will donate $5 back to the school for each debit card order. Customers can order the option through one of Heartland Bank's local offices.

Schools that have received or will receive donations include Illinois State University, Deer Creek - Mackinaw, Delavan, El Paso-Gridley, Lexington, Metamora, Princeton, Somonauk and Washington.

ISU was presented with a $2,745 check during a men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 26. Chad Fleming, Stephanie Laws and Heidi Draper from Heartland Bank and Trust Co. presented the check on the court during a time-out. The proceeds will go toward the Weisbecker Scholarship Fund at the university.

Visit hbtbank.com for more information.

Midwest Food Bank receives $10,000 from State Farm

NORMAL — State Farm made a $10,000 grant to Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

State Farm representatives presented the check to Midwest Food Bank Executive Director Tara Ingram on Friday afternoon.

Employees from State Farm's Internal Audit department logged 1,001 acts of good to win the 100 for Good Random Acts of Kindness department challenge. From Feb. 10 to 16, State Farm employees were encouraged to track and log their acts of service. The winning department selected a qualified nonprofit organization to receive a $10,000 grant from State Farm.

The Internal Audit Department employees selected Midwest Food Bank, which has been providing food and other supplies to families in need for nearly 20 years.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

