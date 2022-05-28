Heart of Illinois dog show brings hundreds of pups to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show returned to Bloomington this weekend with over 100 dog breeds from across the globe gathering at the Interstate Center.

Brenda Matherly, chairperson of the Cornbelt Kennel Club, said there were over 800 dogs there on Saturday alone. She noted that Saturday and Sunday of the show are usually busier than Friday and Monday.

The event is hosted by two organizations, Cornbelt Kennel Club and the Illinois Valley Kennel Club. Each organization hosts split days: Friday and Sunday for IVKC while Cornbelt has Saturday and Monday. Matherly said this ensures both clubs have a busy day and a light day.

The dogs are separated based on their characteristics into seven different groups, such as hound group or sporting group. They are then judged on categories like health and quality of movement. Winners move up in rank and receive more points in the competition.

A dog can only compete in one group, Matherly said, but a handler can have multiple dogs enter the competition as long as they manage their time correctly.

"Most dogs will start their show career at 6 months," she said.

However, Matherly said there is no monetary incentive for the owners. Winners will receive vouchers for vendors at the show, but no cash money. Instead, dogs get judged and move up in rank, and can become champions and grand-champions, she explained. This increases the dog's "breeder stock," a valuation determining the quality of pups they will have. Matherly said the shows and rankings "show that (handlers) are breeding quality animals."

Matherly said the shows she has attended "very rarely have incidents" between dogs, and that the handlers take great care with their animals.

"These people are committed to their dogs," she said.

The show continues Sunday and Monday, starting at 8 a.m. each day at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Admission is free for spectators.

For more information, go to www.cornbeltkennelclub.org.

