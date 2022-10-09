Health officials expect flu, RSV comeback in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois is preparing for a big flu season this year, along with concerns of a respiratory infection outbreak in children.

“I think every season we’re looking at respiratory illness, and especially for children,” said Heidi German, communicable disease coordinator at the McLean County Health Department. “We’re already seeing respiratory viruses and I expect to see more people be diagnosed with the flu very soon.”

Local doctors are urging residents not to skip their flu shots this fall, and are recommending an extra-strength dose for seniors to protect themselves.

What to expect this season

After the flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are indicating a potent comeback this season, mirroring the nasty flu season that just ended in Australia.

“We often will look at the southern hemisphere, like Australia, as a good indicator for what we can expect in our flu season, because it occurs there earlier and then it affects the northern hemisphere,” said Dr. Stephen Hill, a family physician at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. “Australia this year did have a more intense flu season, so we anticipate that potentially we can too."

The last couple of years saw milder flu seasons due to the masking, social distancing and remote learning precautions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill said. But since most of those protocols are gone now, it is foreseeable that Central Illinois could have a stronger flu season this year, he said.

“It’s early to tell how bad the season will be, but I suspect we’ll see more of a return to the normal pattern this year,” said Dr. Richard Ginnetti, primary care regional director at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “I think the community lets their guard down a little bit, but I think this isn’t necessarily the time to do that.”

A surge in RSV cases

It is too early in the season to tell if there is an influx of influenza cases, but common respiratory illnesses are beginning to surge at an unusual rate in parts of Central Illinois, especially among children.

Childhood respiratory illnesses like RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, generally coincide with the seasonal spread of the common cold and flu, but flu season does not typically begin until October. This year, the spread of RSV and other respiratory illnesses has been more unpredictable.

Hospital Sisters Health System St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield reported an unusually high number of RSV cases that filled the hospital to capacity. As of Thursday, no beds were available and patients were being referred out of the region for care, a situation that medical director Dr. Doug Carlson said was far from typical for the time of year.

"We're worried that winter will be even worse," Carlson said.

The fact that many young kids spent much of the past two years distanced from other kids or quarantined from COVID likely contributed to the surge, said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“Kids haven't had a lot of RSV exposure in the last couple of years,” Clark said. “There's going to be less natural immunity.”

The region's RSV surge follows the trends already playing out at the state and national levels. Many Chicago-area children’s hospitals experienced respiratory illness increases in early and mid-September. At that time, the Illinois Department of Public Health sent a notice to hospitals statewide pointing to the rise in hospitalizations among kids and urging hospitals to keep their data current so the state can continue to monitor the issue.

IDPH spokesman Mike Claffey said the department is not “overly concerned” about hospitalizations for childhood respiratory illness at this time. Despite the local trends, RSV and other respiratory illness rates statewide have gone down in the past two weeks.

Claffey said the state is actively monitoring those rates, as well as hospital bed availability, heading into the winter months.

“We just want to make sure that if there is a big uptick, or if it continues to increase, that we'll be able to get an indication of that,” Claffey said.

Hospitals, schools prepared

As far as bed availability and staffing at Carle BroMenn, Hill said the health system is “well prepared," and they already have had conversations to plan ahead.

“There’s always a possibility that you’re going to be able to pass or be slightly above capacity, but if that’s the case, we do the best we can,” Ginnetti added. “OSF has an opportunity to actually transfer patients between different inpatient settings to take care of and to get the patients seen in the best setting they can.”

The McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 school districts are also preparing for the season, but have yet to see any flu or RSV cases from students or staff.

Both districts ask parents to keep their children home if they are experiencing symptoms of an illness. Students can return once they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and not experiencing symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea.

“COVID overlaps with the symptoms of influenza and the symptoms of almost every other respiratory virus, and so it’s impossible to know the difference,” said Unit 5 Nursing Department Curriculum Chair Susy Marcum. “In our guidelines that we had sent home to parents at the beginning of the year, we did ask that they would consider keeping their child home and testing them for COVID.”

Although the districts cannot require the flu vaccine, they can help inform parents and encourage them to vaccinate their family members, Marcum said.

She said parents can contact their school nurse with any questions or recommendations for sending their child to school.

Colleen Spaniol, certified school nurse at Oakland Elementary School in Bloomington, said over 200 District 87 staff members were vaccinated at their annual flu clinic.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu and reduce the severity of illness, because we know that influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause complications, especially in younger children,” Spaniol said.

Vaccine availability

The McLean County Health Department is planning a number of clinics to provide flu vaccines for adults and children with private health insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.

No-cost vaccines are available for McLean County families that are uninsured, underinsured or on Medicaid. For those who wish to pay out of pocket, the cost is $30.

To schedule a flu shot appointment with MCHD, call 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

Residents can also find flu vaccines online at www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.

Vaccination helps prevent illness not just in those getting the vaccine, but it also helps prevent the spread of viruses to vulnerable populations, like children, the elderly and other immunocompromised people, health officials said.