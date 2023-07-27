NORMAL — The Barbara Jean Adkins Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser, titled "He Said, She Said," will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

Tickets are $25 each or $45 for couples and can be purchased at shorturl.at/cdZ69.

The event will feature a panel discussion, a silent auction, a DJ and dancing. Light snacks will be served.

Panelists include former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, NAACP President Linda Foster, Dr. Thomas Walker, Sheri Strohl, Gregory Hicks, Reland Carter, Art Rodriguez and Jamie Ellis.

The fundraiser was named after Adkins, who worked as a Bloomington police dispatcher and as assistant city manager. She was the first manager of the McLean County Museum of History's Looking for Lincoln/Route 66 Visitor Center. She died in November 2020.

Call 309-287-1954, 309-824-2257 or 309-208-1120 for more information.

56th Annual Convocation & Investiture of Laureates to the Lincoln Academy of Illinois Martine McHenry with Order of Lincoln honoree Ambassador Donald F. McHenry Carolyn and Duane Yockey Joan Stralow, Anita Carney, Marlene Gregor Electa McHenry, Claire Lempres Rodney Schilling, Tami Craig Schilling Kimberly Meenen, Dr. Kim Kidwell Fran and Angie Hoffman, Peggy Lenz Committees and sponsors Larry and Janet Jones Beth and Jay Mathews Joan Lovell, Graham Grady Amaris, Chad and Danna Boore Dr. Helen Morrison Wilmer Otto, Dr. Vicki Megginson Grace Bartlett, Therese Rapp Kelly Mathy, Julie Emig, Jamie Mathy, Sheila Montney Joan and George Tuttle, State Rep. Dan Brady IWU President Georgia Nugent, Mark Brodl, Steve Seibring. Mark Halx Order of Lincoln honoree Ambassador Donald F. McHenry Dr. Kathy Bohn, Dr. Tom Nielsen, Jen Seidl Jeanne and Charles Morris Jhane and Horace Melton Doug Collins signing memorabilia for Nate Titus Paul Romanczuk, Dr. Ramsin Benyamin Maureen and Larry Lyons Linda Johnston, Cathy Richards, Aimee Spack Don Franke, Melissa Muller Nikita Richards Larry Lyons, Doug Collins Myra and George Gordon Mary Bennett Henrichs and Scott Henrichs ISU basketball players Order of Lincoln recipient Ambassador Donald F. McHenry taking a selfie with family Michael Ruchim, Maureen and Marc Schulman Order of Lincoln recipient Dr. Robert “Robb” Fraley, James Patrick Connelly III, Robert Jones, University of Illinois Chancellor