NORMAL — The Barbara Jean Adkins Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser, titled "He Said, She Said," will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.
Panelists include former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, NAACP President Linda Foster, Dr. Thomas Walker, Sheri Strohl, Gregory Hicks, Reland Carter, Art Rodriguez and Jamie Ellis.
The fundraiser was named after Adkins, who worked as a Bloomington police dispatcher and as assistant city manager. She was the first manager of the McLean County Museum of History's Looking for Lincoln/Route 66 Visitor Center. She died in November 2020.
Call 309-287-1954, 309-824-2257 or 309-208-1120 for more information.
56th Annual Convocation & Investiture of Laureates to the Lincoln Academy of Illinois
Martine McHenry with Order of Lincoln honoree Ambassador Donald F. McHenry
Carolyn and Duane Yockey
Joan Stralow, Anita Carney, Marlene Gregor
Electa McHenry, Claire Lempres
Rodney Schilling, Tami Craig Schilling
Kimberly Meenen, Dr. Kim Kidwell
Fran and Angie Hoffman, Peggy Lenz
Committees and sponsors
Larry and Janet Jones
Beth and Jay Mathews
Joan Lovell, Graham Grady
Amaris, Chad and Danna Boore
Dr. Helen Morrison
Wilmer Otto, Dr. Vicki Megginson
Grace Bartlett, Therese Rapp
Kelly Mathy, Julie Emig, Jamie Mathy, Sheila Montney
Joan and George Tuttle, State Rep. Dan Brady
IWU President Georgia Nugent, Mark Brodl, Steve Seibring. Mark Halx
Order of Lincoln honoree Ambassador Donald F. McHenry
Dr. Kathy Bohn, Dr. Tom Nielsen, Jen Seidl
Jeanne and Charles Morris
Jhane and Horace Melton
Doug Collins signing memorabilia for Nate Titus
Paul Romanczuk, Dr. Ramsin Benyamin
Maureen and Larry Lyons
Linda Johnston, Cathy Richards, Aimee Spack
Don Franke, Melissa Muller
Nikita Richards
Larry Lyons, Doug Collins
Myra and George Gordon
Mary Bennett Henrichs and Scott Henrichs
ISU basketball players
Order of Lincoln recipient Ambassador Donald F. McHenry taking a selfie with family
Michael Ruchim, Maureen and Marc Schulman
Order of Lincoln recipient Dr. Robert “Robb” Fraley, James Patrick Connelly III, Robert Jones, University of Illinois Chancellor
