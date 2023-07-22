NORMAL — The Ecology Action Center announced a McLean County household hazardous waste collection event set for Saturday, Sept. 23.
The collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heartland Community College by appointment only to regulate traffic and prevent long waits.
Appointments can be made at HHWmclean.org or by calling 309-468-6449.
Accepted materials include oil-based paints, used motor oil, herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, old gasoline, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, acids, household batteries, paint thinners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, drain cleaners and corrosives.
The collection is made possible in partnership with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the City of Bloomington, Town of Normal, McLean County and the Bloomington and Normal Water Reclamation District.