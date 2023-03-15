NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Habitat for Humanity of McLean County are bringing a new home into the community for a family in need.

The Carle BroMenn-sponsored Healthcare House is one of five homes being built year this year by Habitat McLean County through the efforts of the families who will live in the homes and community support.

The two organizations first collaborated in the 1980s, which resulted in four local families receiving new homes. The Healthcare House will be a first for the organization, as its staff members and physicians are invited to volunteer together.

The construction of the house will start with a wall build in the Carle BroMenn parking lot near Main St. and Virginia Ave. at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, weather permitting. Once the teams construct the exterior walls of the house, the structure will move to its permanent location at 926 W. Olive St. in Bloomington. The public is invited to participate and volunteer to help build the wall.

The home, which has three bedrooms and one and a half baths, is estimated to be ready for its new family in November.

Visit habitatmclean.org/healthcarehouse for more information.

