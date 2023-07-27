CHENOA — The Chenoa Public Library will present "Guitars and Art on Green Street" on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Musician David Berchtold will host a free guitar clinic from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a free concert at 8 p.m. He performs Piedmont finger-picking infused blues, folk, roots and rock with some original songs.
There will also be an art show showcasing the work of local artists. The artwork will be on display for the entire month of August at the library.
Chenoa librarian Sheryl Siebert, right, talks with longtime patron Viola Atkins near the library's small multimedia area. The library owns several state-of-the-art computers but can only have six available due to space.
While it's home more than 150 years has served it well, librarians at the Chenoa Public Library are looking to construct a new building that will serve the city into the next century.
083116-blm-loc-2library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
The Chenoa library building is located in a structure that's more than 150 years old and was moved to its present location at 211 S. Division St.
083116-blm-loc-1library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
While a sweeping staircase to the Chenoa library's second floor stacks looks pleasing, accessibility for disabled persons is virtually impossible.
083116-blm-loc-3library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chenoa librarian Sheryl Siebert, right, talks with longtime patron Viola Atkins near the library's small multimedia area. The library owns several state-of-the-art computers but can only have six available due to space.
083116-blm-loc-4library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Pat Witte, chairman of the Chenoa Public Library board, is hoping to open the doors on a new $1.1 million facility that includes a community room as well as adequate space for a modern library.
083116-blm-loc-5library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chenoa Assistant Librarian Ellen Odum works in cramped conditions.
083116-blm-loc-6library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
There are more than 13,000 volumes in the library's catalogue but due to space considerations some must be stored in the basement, which is prone to flooding.
083116-blm-loc-7library
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chenoa Librarian Sheryl Sieberts helps patron Viola Atkins with an eReader. At 98 years old, Atkins has stayed up with current technology to keep reading.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs