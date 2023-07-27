Chenoa Librarian Sheryl Sieberts helps patron Viola Atkins with an eReader. At 98 years old, Atkins has stayed up with current technology to keep reading.

There are more than 13,000 volumes in the library's catalogue but due to space considerations some must be stored in the basement, which is prone to flooding.

Pat Witte, chairman of the Chenoa Public Library board, is hoping to open the doors on a new $1.1 million facility that includes a community room as well as adequate space for a modern library.

Chenoa librarian Sheryl Siebert, right, talks with longtime patron Viola Atkins near the library's small multimedia area. The library owns several state-of-the-art computers but can only have six available due to space.

While a sweeping staircase to the Chenoa library's second floor stacks looks pleasing, accessibility for disabled persons is virtually impossible.

The Chenoa library building is located in a structure that's more than 150 years old and was moved to its present location at 211 S. Division St.

Photos: Chenoa library plans to build new home

While it's home more than 150 years has served it well, librarians at the Chenoa Public Library are looking to construct a new building that will serve the city into the next century.