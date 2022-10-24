Groups seek to ease stress of housing instability in Bloomington-Normal

Editor's note: This is part of a series examining the state of McLean County's housing market.

BLOOMINGTON — Signing high rental leases, paying inflated utility bills, facing potential eviction — living with housing insecurity is a challenge, and finding help can be, too.

“There are so many people who are experiencing instability and potentially getting overwhelmed by what assistance is available,” said Erin Duncan, co-chair of the United Way Housing Coalition and a staff attorney with the Justice, Equity and Opportunity Program at Prairie State Legal Services in Bloomington.

The housing coalition was formed in the first year of the pandemic as Bloomington-Normal residents were facing the fallout from closing businesses, layoffs, furloughs and other factors that affected their ability to afford rent, utility bills or mortgage payments.

The coalition created a single application to apply for the various housing-related grants that local agencies received. That way, their efforts were not being duplicated and people could get assistance from the specific programs they qualified for without having to go through multiple applications with multiple agencies.

People facing housing insecurity may stop looking for assistance after one or two setbacks, coalition leaders said. Many programs also require documentation that people might not have readily available.

To help address the renewed stress of navigating housing assistance, this year the coalition is proposing a new role for a housing stability navigator. The navigator position would be housed at a local nonprofit and would connect people with resources that can provide assistance, Duncan said.

“What we envision is that this navigator would be a hub of sorts, like we were a triage center, a clearing house,” said Kathleen Lorenz, community investment director of United Way and co-chair of the housing coalition.

The coalition is approaching the Bloomington, Normal and McLean County governments about funding for the first three years of the position. That would give the agencies time to pursue grant funding to keep the position in place.

Additionally, Duncan would like to see the navigator supplied with a discretionary fund to provide assistance for people who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

“It would be like a 'pot of last resort,'” she said.

Many government-funded programs have specific requirements that contribute to housing insecurity, Duncan said. Some federal programs, for instance, require a person to be completely unhoused to receive benefits. That means people cannot start applying until they have left a prior living situation, even if they know their lease is ending or they are being evicted soon.

A statewide moratorium on evictions was in place for much of 2020 and 2021, a measure aimed at cushioning the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended in October 2021.

Prairie State Legal Services estimates total evictions in 2022 will be higher than the 2018 and 2019 totals.

From January to August 2022, there were 575 evictions in the county, putting things on track for around 863 total evictions this year. In 2018, there were 804 evictions in total and in 2019 there were 837, according to data Duncan provided.

After the moratorium ended, eviction filings were automatically sealed for a while, which helped those who had been evicted find other housing before their evictions showed up in credit reports, Duncan said. Now that protection, too, has ended.

Along with the return of eviction proceedings, the coalition has seen an increase in landlords declining to renew leases, sometimes without providing a cause, Duncan said.

This can leave people scrambling to find a place to live. Those who find a place they can afford may then face other challenges, such as not being able to move in right away or finding transportation to the new place, which can lead to housing instability.

The navigator role could build relationships with area landlords and developers, as well as direct people to where they can get assistance, to help fight some of these challenges. Right now, various agencies are each handling part of those potential duties, but the people involved are at capacity, Duncan said.

The housing coalition benefits from having many agencies involved, because the issue cannot be addressed by any single individual, said McLean County Regional Planning Commission Director Raymond Lai.

“It cannot just be one agency; it has to be a collaborative effort to make this happen,” he said.

Duncan added: “I really think this is an opportunity for our area to be a leader in meeting that need.”

At the same time, she and Lorenz acknowledged that the housing navigator would not be a long-term solution to the lack of housing.

As the regional housing analysis coordinated by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council concluded, more housing at higher market levels would free up housing for people with lower incomes, Lorenz said.

When people rent units aimed at lower market levels than they could afford, that decreases supply for lower-income people, who have fewer options to start with.

At the state level, the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, operated by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, announced last week that it will reopen a mortgage assistance program Nov. 1 for homeowners affected by the pandemic.

The fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance as payments made directly to mortgage servicers, taxing bodies and other entities, through an appropriation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The payments can be used for late mortgage payments, up to three months of future mortgage payments, delinquent property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, condominium or homeowner association fees, and mobile home lot rent.

The funds do not have to be repaid by the individuals seeking assistance.

The application portal is at illinoishousinghelp.org/ilhaf and will close in January.

Capitol News Illinois and Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.