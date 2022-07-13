Green Gables brings back 'Sweatfest' this weekend, with proceeds going toward rebuild

HUDSON — Following the devastating fire in May that took away the beloved lunch spot, owners of the Green Gables Bar and Grill are moving forward this weekend with their annual outdoor party, “Sweatfest.”

“When I was a little kid, it was our favorite day of the year because kids are always welcome and get in for free,” said Amy Tague, who owns Green Gables with her husband, Kyle. “We always brought water guns and Sweatfest actually used to be during the day, so it was even hotter on a Saturday.”

The event will be hosted at the former site of Green Gables, 25424 N. 1750 East Road, Hudson, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $20, and children ages 13 and younger get in free.

Live music will include The Bill Porter Project from 7 until 7:45 p.m. and Brushville from 8 to 11 p.m.

Parking will be available for $5 at Billy’s next door and for free at Lake Bloomington Park, with a shuttle service in the form of golf carts bringing people back and forth. People can also park along the county roads, but should be careful of the traffic.

Although attendees may be looking for the iconic Green Gables smash burger, smoked ribs and pork loin sandwiches from Jeffro’s Smokin’ Again will be served instead, and people will have the option of getting both as a combo.

They will only be accepting cash as payment, and all proceeds collected during the event will be contributed to the Green Gables rebuild process.

“We’re really moving along pretty quick,” Tague said. “We’re hoping once we get everything approved from the zoning commission, that we can have the building up by March of next year. Of course, that's going to depend on supplies of everything that we need.”

Tague said they have plans drawn out that will keep the grill out near the front for customers to see, as before, but the inside will be different with double the seating, a screened porch and beer garden, and bigger bathrooms.

“We’re starting to get excited now that we have the plans,” Tague said. “It’s kind of giving us some hope after a pretty bleak year, so now the fun part.”

As for Sweatfest, Tague said they brought the event back for the first time since 2000 last year, and they had already booked the band Brushville for this summer before the fire happened.

Instead of canceling, Tague said they thought it would be best to carry on and make it a fundraiser.

Sam Lyons, a manager at Green Gables, said last year was his first time working Sweatfest, but he remembers stories from his father, Steve, who said the event got hotter and busier each year.

At the end of each Sweatfest, everyone would gather for a group picture that was later posted in a collage of photos on a wall at Green Gables, Lyons said.

“I’m hoping that it cools off, but I do feel like a lot of people will show up,” Lyons said. “It’s gonna be a lot of close people who are looking forward to this.”

For those who can't make it but want to donate, the official rebuilding GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/fa1c0c39.

People can also mail donations to Green Gables Bar & Grill, 25424 N. 1750 East Road, Hudson, IL 61748.