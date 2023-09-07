BLOOMINGTON — The John M. Scott Health Care Commission announced grant applications are now open for Trust Funds for the Fiscal Year 2025 Category II grant cycle.

Over $700,000 in grants were awarded last year to organizations serving McLean County residents.

Applicants must support the health care needs of McLean County residents who have an annual household income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, and are underserved by mainstream health care services. The request for proposal and accompanying information, is published on the City of Bloomington's website.

Applications are available online for interested organizations that meet the requirements. The application period began Sept. 6 and runs through Oct. 18. Applications for Category II-Program and Category II-Capital funding are available with this RFP.

Contact 309-434-2343 or wbessler@cityblm.org for more information.

