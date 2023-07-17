NORMAL — Grandview Drive between Jersey Avenue and Sheridan Road is closed for a water main replacement project.

The closure began Monday and will remain in effect through the completion of the project phase. This phase is expected to be completed by Aug. 4, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. No parking will be allowed on the street while work is being completed.

Through traffic will be detoured around the closure using Lateer Drive and Sheridan Road. A map of the road closure can be found at arcg.is/05qWuS.

Call 309-454-9572 for more information.