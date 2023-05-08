BLOOMINGTON — Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart will perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Stuart, a five-time Grammy winner, started his career as a sideman playing in bands led by bluegrass legend Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before starting his solo career in the 1980s. He charted six top 10 Billboard Country songs, mostly during the 1990s, with songs like “Hillbilly Rock,” “Little Things” and “Tempted.”

"Altitude," his first album in more than six years, will be released May 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at ArtsBlooming.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 309-434-2777 or by visiting the box office at 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Tickets range from $25 to $45. Each ticket will support The Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music.