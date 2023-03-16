NORMAL — The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday rejected a new proposal for a second cannabis dispensary in Normal after residents raised traffic and safety concerns about the site on the northwest side.

The ZBA voted 3-1 against a proposal to open Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive. Members Gary Blakney, Tony Penn and Darren Sampson were not in attendance.

The proposal still will move to the Normal Town Council sometime in the next 90 days or at the earliest available meeting, which is April 3, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System.

The plan complies with dispensary-specific requirements, including a minimum of 75% of the floor area devoted to dispensing and sales activity as well as an "extensive" security system, but residents still expressed concerns.

"One of the things that is really concerning to me is that I think of that part of town as an entrance to our community," said resident Marcia Hirst. "If you think about it, there are three interstates that feed in at that point and we have people coming from all parts of the state."

Hirst, who was with her husband, Dave, said she does not think putting a dispensary in that business area would benefit the town and feels the parking there is insufficient and potentially dangerous.

Marcia Hirst also said such nearby facilities as Illinois State University's Horticulture Center, The Corn Crib baseball stadium and the Heartland Community College campus attract and host programs for children, which poses further safety concerns.

Dave Hirst added that Rabb Road — which intersects with Northbrook Drive — is a major thoroughfare for residents and adding a dispensary could increase traffic and cause more accidents.

He questioned the impact on traffic using "one of the busiest corridors on that part of town at a time when school buses and cars are going to pick up kids at a time when Heartland maybe releases their classes. I have real big concerns about that."

The proposal was submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company, Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.

He is working with Revolution Dispensary a Chicago-based cannabis company with retail locations in four states. The company also runs a cultivation facility in Delevan, about 35 miles from Bloomington-Normal.

"As part of our application, we've spent numerous hours looking at many different sites and, as many people know, it's not just one set of requirements ... to meet in terms of where a suitable site is for us to locate," said Sean Molina, vice president of business affairs at Revolution Cannabis, representing the applicant.

Molina said company officials worked with the town staff to ensure that the application met the zoning requirements, and they have stayed in touch with the other three building occupants to update them and have yet to hear any negative reactions from them.

They also plan to increase the number of parking spaces from 37 spots to 50 by restriping the lot, Molina said. There would be additional parallel spaces at the rear of the parking area that were there when the building was originally built and would be used by employees, he added.

According to town documents, the dispensary would be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with peak hours anticipated to be 4 to 7 p.m. during the week and 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends. Fridays and Saturdays would be expected to be the busiest days.

The applicant expects to hire about 25 full- and part-time employees and anticipates serving around 250 customers per day, with 100 of those customers during peak hours.

"In terms of traffic flow, from in-and-out-customer perspective, roughly two-thirds if not more of our business does come online," Molina said. "Those individuals who do purchase online, their turnaround time from the time they pull into our parking lot ’til the time they leave is roughly eight minutes."

Victoria Mendicino, vice president for communications and government affairs for Revolution Cannabis, said they see their relationship within the local community in which they operate as more of a partnership and have worked with local chambers of commerce, nonprofits and other businesses to help.

"We're excited about the proximity of Heartland and are planning on reaching out to them to see if we can help benefit their cannabis curriculum program that they have recently devised," said Mendicino. "We really hope to have the opportunity to operate in Normal."

Following the vote, board member Randy Schaab said the purpose of the meeting was to vote on whether the application meets the standards of the zoning code and to make a recommendation to the council.

"So really for us on the zoning board, we only enforce the existing code, regardless of our personal opinions, which we have to leave out of this," said Schaab, who voted for the dispensary application.

The application for the special use permit request was filed with the town Feb. 10, four days after the Normal Town Council voted against a separate dispensary plan for High Haven. High Haven was planned for 106 Mall Drive, the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant. It was rejected after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby. If successful, this would be Normal’s second cannabis dispensary. The first, Beyond/Hello, opened in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana. Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington on Veterans Parkway. The Bloomington City Council has also approved another adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near the west-side Walmart. The applicant, Project Equity Illinois Inc., has yet to open. Molina said after the vote that they have looked at a few other locations in the are but felt the Northbrook Drive location best met the requirements. "We respect the decision that was made, obviously one that we were hoping for a different decision," Molina said. "We're still very determined to find a location that meets the ZBA requirements as well as the town's requirements to operate here in Normal and we will continue to work to find a resolution that works for all parties."

