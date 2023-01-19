Zoning board approves 2nd Normal cannabis dispensary

NORMAL — A new cannabis dispensary may open soon in Normal, but while some residents showed support Thursday at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, others aired concerns.

The town's ZBA endorsed a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, which is now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant near the Shoppes at College Hills. The proposal for what would be the town's second dispensary now moves to the Normal Town Council on Feb. 6 for final action.

Discussion focused on issues such as traffic, the impact of cannabis sales on families shopping nearby and whether another such business is needed.

"There was no need for another outlet at this location," said Normal resident Jeff Fritzen. "Unlike many other retail uses, one would think a cannabis dispensary does not rely on location to succeed, unless of course the location is strategic to influence cannabis use."

Normal already has Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road, which opened in 2015 initially to sell medical marijuana. Beyond/Hello has another location on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. Desi Anderson of Carlock said she is not against cannabis dispensaries in principle, but asked if there was another location for it.

"I'm also concerned about the traffic and the congestion that is already there," Anderson said. "I think for me, as a mom, the No. 1 thing is that I've always considered the safety of my kids and their well-being."

The proposal was submitted by Gabriel Judd, chief compliance officer and general counsel with Glenview-based High Haven Dispensary LLC. In defending the business, he noted his family is from Bloomington.

"There was no malicious intent to go after the youth and I can understand and appreciate their concern, and I hope one day that they'll learn more about the situation with cannabis and become more comfortable with it," Judd said.

"I don't see this as something that's driving people away from Bloomington-Normal, and if you're from this town and you love it, you don't use (dispensaries) as an excuse to move on," he said.

The proposal in ZBA documents showed plans to enhance green space around the property and add a new security system that will include surveillance cameras, alarms and a second delivery area with security fencing.

The business would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with 27 parking spaces and entrances on Plaza and Baxter drives.

High Haven's plan also complies with the state's dispensary-specific requirements, including a minimum of 75% of the floor area being devoted to dispensing and sales activity.

High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee said the Mall Drive location has ample parking space and promised that security will verify customers' IDs twice, once at the door and again when they are checking out.

Employees must be at least 21 years old to work at any dispensary.

Dispensary owners and staff would be willing to help families navigate conversations surrounding cannabis through community presentations or meetings, Sulemanjee said.

"We're doing our best to make sure that we can educate the communities again, to work with the folks ... to find the best property (and) put in the best practices that we can in cannabis," Sulemanjee said.

Sulemanjee said the dispensary is a social equity applicant with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which gives priority for cannabis licenses to populations that were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

The license awarded under that program can be used only for a dispensary in Normal, Sulemanjee said.

"People who have been disproportionally impacted by the war on drugs traditionally don't have access to financial capital, and because banks don't give us loans, it's a very hard task for us to put up a million-plus-dollar facility," Sulemanjee said. "So how do people who do not have access to money make this happen?

"From an academic perspective — I hold two master's degrees — I very much think that it is about educating people and understanding why these programs are happening," she added.

Residents in support of the dispensary said adding another cannabis company can make pricing more competitive and bring more options.

As for traffic, supporters agreed that would be an issue for any business in that area.

"The traffic in Bloomington-Normal has a lot to be desired, and you know what, you either stay away from that congestion or you accept that this is a congested area and you drive defensively," said Sue Kelly of Normal.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said town staff did not believe a traffic impact study was required because the location is a prominent commercial area and was designed for that purpose.

"This is not us taking any position on whether or not marijuana should be legal or any of that. I mean, that ship has sailed as of this moment," Davison said. "We're working with the code we have."

Board Chairman Todd Anderson said his main concern is about residents' ability to access other businesses.

"I myself grew up here in this town. I've been here for 57 years, I moved here at the tender age of 2, and it'll always be a small town," Anderson said. "I don't think one entity is going to change that drastically, in my opinion." Although residents had differing opinions about the dispensary, a majority agreed they would be sad to see Mandarin Garden House leave the location. Mandarin Garden House, a Chinese restaurant, has operated at the site since 1990, but due to recent hiring challenges, now offers carryout orders only, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene Facebook page. Judd said after the meeting that the owners of Mandarin Garden intend to keep the restaurant open, but in a different location. Once the special use permit goes through the council, the dispensary owners plan to sign a tentative lease agreement for 10 years at the property, he said. This would be High Haven's first Illinois location. Its other location is in Michigan. The Bloomington City Council previously approved another adult-use dispensary proposed by Project Equity Illinois Inc. It has yet to open at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.

In other business, the zoning board approved the following items: A special use permit to construct a new house for the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at 411 N. School St.

A parking variance for LVL Up Coffee Bar at 107 Mall Drive.

