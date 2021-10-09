Women's march at ISU demands equal rights, freedom of choice

NORMAL — "Women united will never be defeated."

"My body, my choice."

"Keep your rosaries off my ovaries."

These were just some the chants announced by students, activists and community members who joined the women's march Saturday at the Illinois State University quad.

Zoe Meier, a junior at ISU studying biology and physiology, neuroscience and behavior, said she came up with the idea to organize the march "on a whim."

She said they were marching to show support for demonstrators "on the front lines" in Texas.

The nation's strictest abortion law — which prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected — was reinstated Friday night in the Lone Star State by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Associated Press reported.

Women's marches sprang up across the country on Oct. 2 in response to the "Texas Heartbeat Act." The march at ISU was originally scheduled for that date, but was postponed due to forecasts of storms in the area.

Meier also said Saturday's march was meant to build awareness and show people that women aren't going to give up their rights.

"It's important to show them that this next generation of lawmakers, doctors we're not going to sit back and take it — we're going to make a change," Meier said.

Deja Anise, a sophomore majoring in graphic design at ISU, said these marches are "super important because it shows that women will not lie down and take oppression."

"America is a patriarchal society where women's rights are determined by men who have no idea about women's anatomy, any idea of how the uterus functions," Anise said. "We don't even have a functioning sex-ed program in the United States."

To Anise, making legislation on women's bodies, "while simultaneously not doing anything to teach students or young people, especially young women, about their own bodies is a failure."

Bloomington's Mollie Ward, 54, said she marched on Saturday because "we shouldn't have to be having this conversation anymore."

She added she was there for her children and potential grandchildren — which she'd love to have some day, "but I want that to be a choice."

"I'm here so that my kids and grandkids don't have to be here in the future, marching," Ward continued.

"I want to live in a society where my daughter has the opportunity to make choices for her body, with freedom," she said.

Cecelia Long, co-chair of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, and member of the Heartland College Board of Trustees, was also at the event.

Long said the abortion law in Texas is "prehistoric."

"It feels like we're living in a time where choice is really important," Long said, "and especially for women, and trans and queer and people of color to have a voice in how they're treated, and the services and the resources that they have access to."

Long said it's unacceptable for people to not have a choice, especially when it comes to health care.

"It's just kind of infuriating to see, continually, people in positions of power making decisions that don't even have an impact on them, and yet they feel so strongly about it because it threatens their sense of being," Long said.

She also said it's ridiculous to think that people who advocate for pro-life policies don't consider the whole lifespan of an individual.

"It's a lifelong trauma to not have access to the things that you need," Long said, "and to grow up in a home that wasn't equipped to be able to provide for you."

Long said she's also part of Socialist Feminist Working Group that meets for different community projects, and offers education pieces that "uplift women, and trans and queer and people of color."

After the event, Meier said she was happy with the turnout and "we did exactly what we came here to do."

