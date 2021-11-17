 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Wollrab resigns from McLean County board

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County residents living within county board District 6 have until Feb. 3 to submit an application for the board seat, which becomes vacant Dec. 31.

Laurie Wollrab, a Democrat, submitted her letter of resignation Nov. 1 to McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, the chairman announced at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Applications and resumes must be submitted to the McLean County Administrator’s office by noon Feb. 3.

An appointment to fill the board seat will be made Feb. 10.

The McLean County Executive Committee will interview applicants at its Feb. 7 meeting at 4 p.m.

McLean County Board District 6 covers the Illinois State University campus and Uptown Normal. District 6 in the new district map adopted by the board Tuesday, which takes effect for the 2022 elections, also covers the ISU campus, but only about half of Uptown Normal.

050918-blm-loc-2pritzker

McLean County Board member Laurie Wollrab directs a question to J.B. Pritzker, Democratic nominee for Illinois Governor, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during Pritzker's stop at Illinois Wesleyan University's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.

Wollrab served on the county board from 2008 to 2014, and she was again appointed to District 6 in 2016 after Paul Finch resigned from the board.

She currently serves on the county’s executive, finance, property and rules committees.

The county must replace Wollrab with a member of the same political party.

+1 
Laurie Wollrab

Wollrab

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Protests continued on 2nd day of deliberations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News