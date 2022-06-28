William Hauter wins the Republican nod for Illinois' 87th House District

Anesthesiologist and Tazewell County Board member William Hauter has secured the Republican vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

According to unofficial results, Hauter brought in 8,795 votes, winning over Mary Burress’ 6,692 with limited results available in Woodford County.

During his campaign, Hauter said that among his priorities, he aims to be an advocate for both family farmers and larger agribusinesses.

He also said the state has had a “spending problem, not a revenue problem,” emphasizing Illinois’ high taxes.

The newly drawn 87th District shifted eastward in the remapping process, away from Menard County and into McLean and DeWitt counties.

The district now includes parts of DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Hauter will be running in November to succeed incumbent Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was on the ballot for Illinois 95th House District on Tuesday because his district boundaries moved.

No Democrats filed for the District 87 primary so Hauter, who works as an emergency doctor with OSF HealthCare, is expected to be the sole candidate for the district in November.

