Will 3 new positions appear on Normal ballot? Electoral board to decide

NORMAL — The future of three spots on Normal ballots next spring remains undecided, but the town's electoral board took a step toward resolution Friday.

The board heard arguments from three candidates who petitioned for offices that were not up for election and those who objected to their petitions during a hearing Friday morning. A final decision will be made at a later date, said board member and council Trustee Kevin McCarthy.

"Note that this hearing is a quasi-judicial meeting, not a legislative one," McCarthy said. "It's about whether the submitted petitions are in proper order under state statutes."

The meeting was to consider the objections filed against candidate petitions submitted by Amy Conklin for town clerk, Charles Sila for town collector and Robert Shoraga for town supervisor for next year's municipal election.

Both town collector and supervisor are not currently part of Normal's government body, while the town clerk has long been an appointed position.

Residents Patrick Dullard and Jeffrey Fritzen filed objections on Dec. 5. They argued that the municipal code does not provide for the offices of a town collector or supervisor, the code states the clerk is not an elected position and it is not mandatory under state law for a municipality to have those positions as elected offices.

The town hired attorney Michael Kasper, of Chicago, to review the petitions. He determined, in an opinion issued earlier this week, that each position is "non-conforming" with the town's municipal code. However, the town's election code requires the electoral board to rule on the matter.

The situation stems from a legal dispute earlier this year about how to classify Normal's form of government.

A group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal sought to place a referendum on the November ballot that could have changed the makeup of the Normal Town Council. The group wanted to divide the community into districts, similar to Bloomington's ward-based system, rather than electing council members at large.

State law allows for such ballot measures in communities that are classified as villages. Supporters of the referendum maintained that Normal meets those standards, specifically arguing that an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor.

Their efforts were unsuccessful. Normal's board of electors found, and a McLean County judge agreed, that the community is an incorporated town.

An example cited by the referendum supporters is the town of Cicero, a suburb of Chicago. It follows all the rules and definitions of an incorporated town and elects a town clerk, supervisor, collector, treasurer and a president.

Todd Greenburg, counsel representing Dullard and Fritzen, said Cicero has township offices with those elected positions, but Normal's municipal government does not include a township and it never did.

He argued that it would be absurd to add additional roles that already exist in different capacities.

"This is not how you create offices, by filing for the candidacies," Greenburg said. "There have to be offices that are set forth by the government. They have to have appropriations for staff so the people who get elected can spend the money and … for all officers, they have to set forth what the duties of those offices are. None of those exist."

Thomas DeVore, counsel representing the petitioners and former Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general, said a state statute passed in 1980s requires certain elected offices for any incorporated town is over 25,000 people.

"Now prior to their petitions, those offices haven't been elected in Normal," DeVore said. "Their suggestion is that they don't have to follow the state law; my client's position is you do have to follow the state law."

He said the electoral board must recognize the petitions because state law requires the town to have these offices, regardless of whether this was the first time such petitions have been filed.

As to the practicality of adding the offices, DeVore said that's a matter for state lawmakers.

"The state legislature passed that law with the knowledge knowing that these other particular positions exist," Devore said. "So to the extent that it's redundant or it's not necessary, that that may be true. That's an issue for the town to take up with the legislature.

"That's not a reason that they can just ignore the state law and say we're not going to this elected office because it's redundant," Devore added.

Devore said he will submit a written response to the objections sometime next week.

Attorneys for both sides agreed to work on a proposed schedule for the remainder of the process.

