Who's running in Central Illinois elections next year?

Candidates for the consolidated primary elections wrapped up petition filing this week for municipal offices.

If a primary is required, the election will take place Feb. 28. If the municipal races do not warrant a primary, the next election will be April 4.

Here's a list of the candidates who have filed in several area communities.

Bloomington

Seven candidates for city council have filed:

Jordan Baker, Ward 6;

Donna Boelen (incumbent), Ward 2;

Cody Hendricks, Ward 6;

Jenna Kearns, Ward 1;

Kent Lee, Ward 8;

Steven Nalefski, Ward 4;

John Wyatt Danenberger, Ward 4.

Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 have open seats for full terms. The Ward 1 seat is also open for a candidate to finish the term vacated by Jamie Mathy earlier this year.

Normal

Seven candidates have filed for town council trustees:

Kathleen Lorenz (incumbent);

Karyn Smith (incumbent);

Andy Byars;

Stan Nord (incumbent);

Marc Tiritilli;

Karl Sila;

Rachael Lund.

Three seats are open this election for Normal. All trustees serve at-large and are not elected for specific districts or wards.

Three candidates also filed for other Normal positions:

Amy Conklin, town clerk;

Charles Sila, town collector;

Robert Shoraga, town supervisor.

Pontiac

Seven city council candidates have filed:

Frank Giovanini (incumbent), Ward 1;

Kelly Eckhoff (incumbent), Ward 2;

Gerald “Jerry” Causer, Ward 3;

Donald Hicks (incumbent), Ward 3;

Scott Cranford, Ward 4;

Jayme Bradshaw (incumbent), Ward 4;

Barbara Howard, Ward 5.

Each ward has one seat open this election; Ward 4 has an additional seat open for a candidate to finish a term vacated this year.

Streator

In Streator, Acting Mayor Tara Bedei filed her bid for mayor, having held the position since her appointment in January.

Six city council candidates have filed:

Brian Crouch (incumbent);

David Conner;

Jacob Darby (incumbent);

Timothy Geary (incumbent);

Anthony Hartley;

Dave Reed.

Three of Streator's five council seats are up for election.

Lincoln

The Lincoln City Council has had five candidates file petitions, including:

Robin McClallen, Ward 1;

Rob Jones (incumbent), Ward 1;

Tony Zurkammer (incumbent), Ward 2;

Kevin Bateman (incumbent), Ward 3;

Craig Eimer, Ward 4.

Each ward has one seat open this election.

A number of area municipalities have filing periods later in December.