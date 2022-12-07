What two Illinois GOP lawmakers' post-election resignations mean

SPRINGFIELD — As state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, recalled last week, "in March of 2015, this new kid walked up to my desk and informed me we were going to be friends."

That new kid was state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. And he was right.

"This kind of nerdy, wonky policy dude with a love of history and flags, which I found a little odd but entertaining, wormed his way into my heart, I guess," Cassidy said. "... Our love of the Cubs, of road trips, of live music, all came about because someone made the effort to make a connection across the aisle. And I will be forever grateful."

Cassidy was one of several lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican, who serenaded Butler with kind words and well wishes in the final minutes of the fall veto session last week.

"His service in Springfield and the bipartisanship that he's brought forward, the enthusiasm for this job, really has been second to none," added state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

It was Butler's last session day as, after serving nearly eight years in the House, he plans to resign Dec. 31 to become the president of the Illinois Railroad Association, a trade association that represents the interests of freight railroads operating in the state.

Leaving before his current term ends will allow Butler to begin his new job right away. If he had been sworn in for a new term, he would have been barred from lobbying for at least six months under a new state ethics law.

In a sense, Butler is walking through the same revolving door he railed against not that long ago.

Though he isn't the only Republican state lawmaker making a post-election sprint for the exits.

On Monday, state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced plans to resign at the conclusion of this legislative session despite being elected to another four-year term just last month.

Barickman cited his desire to be more present in the lives of his three children, though acknowledged that recent fortunes for his political party weighed on his mind.

Though a fierce combatant in debates as the Senate Republican floor leader, Barickman was known for his collegial manner and ability to work across the aisle. He most notably voted in favor of legalizing same sex marriage and recreational marijuana.

"Republicans in the legislature rarely have a significant seat at the table," Barickman told Lee Enterprises earlier this week. "That's much to do with election outcomes. I've tried over the years to position myself uniquely in a manner that's allowed me to participate in some historic changes to Illinois law. And I'm very proud of the way I've positioned myself and ultimately the votes that I've taken."

There are many angles to Butler and Barickman's departures. Perhaps most bluntly, some may ask "why run in the first place?" if there was even a thought they might not serve a day of the terms to which they were elected.

It's a fair question because now, instead of voters choosing the successors, they will be picked by a handful of party insiders.

In Butler's case, one replacement will serve the final days of his current term and another will serve the entirety of the new two-year term that begins Jan. 11. That latter choice will largely be left up to Sangamon County Republican Party chair Diane Barghouti Hardwick, who has more than 90% of the weighted vote needed to appoint.

Barickman's successor will serve for two years until a special election is held in 2024. That appointment will be made via weighted vote of the 12 county GOP chairs that represent the district.

State Rep. Thomas Bennett, R-Gibson City, plans to apply for appointment to the seat. House members seeking appointment to open Senate seats usually, though not always, receive it.

On its face, the optics of Barickman and Butler's departures, coming less than one month after winning reelection to new terms, are not great.

But, in another sense, it is fitting that they announced within a few weeks of one another. Both hold conservative political positions but are moderate in temperament. They are the types of Illinois Republicans who still managed to get some things done despite toiling away in the superminority.

It was not hard to see why.

For instance, Butler's after-hours events in Springfield, such as watch parties for the U.S. men's soccer team, were routinely attended by members of both political parties.

He was also known to hobnob with lawmakers like Cassidy in Chicago. State Rep. Cyril Nicholas, D-Chicago, mentioned in his remarks about Butler last week that the two planned to catch a White Sox game next year.

In short, Butler was a throwback to an era where elected officials could fiercely disagree without being disagreeable — and even be friends outside of the Capitol.

Barickman too was known for his ability to make connections across the aisle and for his advocacy of a big tent Republican Party that would allow the party to be competitive once more in statewide elections.

Bomb-throwing partisans they are not. But times may be changing.

A Democratic-gerrymandered legislative map has cut down the number of competitive districts and made many so Republican- or Democrat-leaning that the primary election is tantamount to the general election. Not necessarily the best recipe for encouraging bipartisanship.

The upcoming departures of other institutionalists, such as state Reps. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington; Tom Demmer, R-Dixon; and Greg Harris, D-Chicago, may also leave a void in this respect.

Butler, in his closing remarks on the floor last week, implored his colleagues who remain to reach across and work together.

"You might not want to walk over this side, you might not walk over to that side," Butler said. "But to protect this institution, you have to make friends. Please do that and protect the institution."

Barickman encouraged said "less rhetoric, less social media posts and more earning the right to participate in the governance of our state by earning the trust of voters" was in order for his colleagues.

Barickman and Butler will be gone from the legislature in a matter of weeks. Whether the spirit of their parting messages leaves with them is an open question.