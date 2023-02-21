NORMAL — After years of discussion and months of planning, a plan for the area known as Uptown South has emerged.

Consultants from Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design on Monday presented Normal Town Council members with a plan for a mix of environmentally sustainable, urban-style housing and businesses along with green spaces, road improvements and pedestrian pathways. Among the ideas for promoting sustainability and livability were restricting the use of natural gas service and narrowing Linden Street.

Several town leaders stressed that the proposal is far from a fixed destination.

“This is a plan for the space. This isn’t really dictating any specific use,” Mayor Chris Koos said. “The market will dictate that. The developer who builds these buildings will dictate what he thinks or she thinks is the appropriate use.”

Possible developments could include multistory buildings with ground-floor businesses and apartments above, and maybe a police station, grocery store or relocated Normal Public Library.

Douglas Farr, president of Farr Associates, noted the town’s commitment to sustainability “put the town on the map in all kinds of venues across the country.”

Responding to questions from council members, City Manager Pam Reece said town officials have not had any preliminary discussions with any prospective developers or tenants, but some had participated in the planning and community feedback process.

“Everyone’s kind of waiting for the plan today,” Reece said. “They offered input and they’re waiting to see this. It won’t be until after council adopts the plan that we start to pick up and run full speed ahead.”

Reece said after the meeting that there is no set date for the council to vote on the master plan but it will happen sometime in March.

Background

Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0,” is defined as the roughly 8-acre area bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, Constitution Trail to the west and train tracks to the north.

The development has been under consideration since 1999 as the historic downtown on the north side of the railroad tracks was redeveloped as uptown. The Uptown South plans were updated again in 2015 to reflect market changes.

The area will be connected to the main city core once a long-awaited pedestrian underpass at the station is complete. The $27.1 million underpass project is set to go out for bid this spring, with construction slated for the summer, officials have said.

Land acquisition

The project area now includes the former Amtrak passenger station, the former City Hall, the Wild Country building, the Access Dental & Orthodontics building and an apartment building at 98 E. Irving Street.

For the full plan to take shape, the town would need to acquire several parcels, including the remaining portion of the dentist office, the apartment building and properties along the west portion of Phoenix Avenue.

Housing and parking

The consultants did a market analysis that found the housing market in Normal is “very tight,” Farr said, adding there also is demand for urban-style housing with multistory, multifamily buildings.

“Rivian’s added 800 jobs during the year 2022,” Farr said, referring to the Normal auto plant. “The population is growing, trends are good and student housing, if we wanted to go there, is also a further demand factor.”

The full buildout for housing could include 320 residential units across five buildings and would make up for a total of 402,750 square feet, Farr said. Ground floor business spaces would be possible and encouraged, especially along a proposed new street through the center of the plaza. Consultants tentatively referred to that street as Taylor Boulevard.

There also could be a three-story, 240-space parking deck along Linden Street.

Mobility and traffic

The street grid would extend from the surrounding area into the site at three main points: Taylor Street, Phoenix Avenue, and Irving Street.

These streets would be connected via north and south extensions of Taylor Street and Taylor Boulevard while Phoenix Avenue and Irving Street would both stop from the west and east before reaching Constitution Trail.

Those streets would then be connected with pedestrian and bicycle path to Constitution Trail.

“Again, bikes are going to be key here,” Farr said, adding that Constitution Trial would travel through Uptown South and the underpass to uptown without having to cross any streets.

In contrast, there are proposed “road diets” or street redevelopments along Linden Street, Phoenix Avenue, Irving Street, Taylor Street and Taylor Boulevard.

Linden Street, Phoenix Avenue, Irving Street and Taylor Street would be adapted to include bike lanes with no one street parking. Taylor Boulevard would include a parklet from Phoenix Avenue to Irving Street and include on-street parking alongside bike lanes.

A new pickup and drop-off area for Uptown Station would also be added on the west side of the site and Constitution Trail has 16 parking spaces and has space for approximately four cars to pull in along the eastern edge of the lot.

Other areas include a "slip lane" on the west side of Taylor Street that could accommodate three full-size school buses at once and smaller slip lane on the south side of Uptown Station which has space for approximately three cars to pull in and pickup or drop-off.

Green space and sustainability

Open green space would include a South Plaza across the tracks from Uptown Station and the Children’s Discovery Museum, mirroring the existing Uptown Circle.

Other open green spaces could include a northern triangle park connected to South Plaza, a parklet along Taylor Boulevard, a courtyard at the west end of Phoenix Avenue and a paved extension of Irving Street that would serve as a pedestrian pathway extending Constitution Trail.

Uptown South would also be an all electric development and not use any gas utilities to follow the ongoing push for it to be a Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) Neighborhood Development.

Farr said it could limit the kind of cuisine a restaurant could offer or it could require them to use propane as an option. Restaurants likely would be steered toward uptown sites instead, he added.

“No one actually wants gas cooking in apartment units anymore,” Farr said. “Both for health reasons (and) for insurance reasons. It’s very hard to set an induction cooktop on fire, but one of the leading causes of fires in multifamily building is the cooktop.

Farr said the project is in accordance with the principles of LEED. This includes the project being an infill site that exceeds the minimum density standard and promotes a diverse mix of land uses.

The neighborhood design maximizes intersection use in a small block format and will promote walkability while continuing pedestrian and bike paths to reduce dependence on cars.

The park plans will use best practices for stormwater while previous streets and paths retain and filter stormwater as well.

The Uptown South Master Plan project is on the town’s website at www.tinyurl.com/Uptown-South-Mater-Plan and provides a summary of what the project entails.

The Uptown Connecter underpass project is also on the town’s website at www.tinyurl.com/Uptown-South and provides milestones and additional information about the public process.

