NORMAL — The Town of Normal is increasing its budget for street resurfacing projects to $22.7 million over the next five years, with $5.5 million being spent next year.

Normal staff have proposed a $205.4 million budget for the next fiscal year, a 19.6% increase from last year's estimated $185.7 million budget.

"We're seeing revenue growth that truly was unprecedented in the last few years, and a lot of that has been driven by Rivian and just a strong economy," said Normal finance director Andrew Huhn in an interview last week. "So that's created, in a lot of ways, a great deal of financial resources we haven't had in the past, and we're allocating all (those) resources essentially to different programs."

Here are some takeaways from the budget plan:

Tracking revenue growth

A sizeable portion of that revenue growth will be directed toward capital projects like street resurfacing, parks and recreational facilities, a new fire station and the uptown underpass project, Huhn said.

According to town documents, state and local sales tax comprise approximately 40% of the general fund's revenue, with state sales tax estimated at $13,342,000 and the local sales tax estimated at $21,999,000. This makes for a total of $35,341,000 in sales tax revenue.

The proposed budget reflects the elimination of using property taxes to support the general fund after the town council adopted the change in December 2022. Instead, the property tax revenue supports the police, fire and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pensions and Social Security.

With revenue growth being higher than expected, Huhn said he thinks this upcoming budget cycle will make for more flexible spending for projects and other economic opportunities.

"Wherever we have more workforce, you're seeing more spending," Huhn said. "It's mostly ancillary revenues that we experienced with food and beverage and sales tax, gas tax and just more consumer spending and we're seeing that. That's where a lot of this growth is coming from in terms of revenue."

The town will spend $6 million toward police and fire pension funds, almost $4 million in debt payments, an additional $1.5 million for road work, and $1.2 million for parks and recreation facilities by end of the fiscal year, according to town documents.

Huhn said the pension payments will be pulled from the surplus in the general fund to help lessen the burden as contribution requirements increase.

Road work

Street resurfacing efforts will be focused on major roadways, including:

West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway,

East College from Blair to Veterans Parkway.

Other miscellaneous streets targeted for improvement will be identified by the town's Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) software, which uses data to help municipalities manage road systems and repairs.

Amenities

Parks and recreation projects will include:

Ironwood Park tennis and pickleball court resurfacing,

Anderson Park tennis court lighting, Maxwell Park tennis court renovation and parking lot expansion,

Improvements to Anderson and Fairview aquatic centers and parks,

Improvements and expansion of Safety Town in Carden Park.

New fire station

The town plans to move forward with a new Station #2 for the Normal Fire Department in the coming year. The cost of the project, planned for the Blackstone Trails area and intended to alleviate long response times on the east side, is estimated at $4.9 million, according to town documents.

Last February, the council approved a $2.5 million loan agreement with Busey Bank, featuring a 1.46% interest rate and an early payoff option.

The rest of the cost of the fire station will come from a $1 million state grant and about $1.4 million in leftover grant funds from the construction of the new headquarters that was completed in 2017.

Underpass project

The long-awaited pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station is currently in the design phase. The $27.1 million project is set to go out for bid this spring, with construction slated for the summer, said City Manager Pam Reece.

The project will connect north- and southbound passenger platforms for Amtrak riders and will be accessible for Constitution Trail users.

The town council in August authorized a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation of up to $4.88 million and a modified grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation of over $3 million to help provide extra funding for the underpass project, which aims to provide safe passage for pedestrians beneath the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Plans are also progressing for Uptown South, previously called Uptown 2.0, which includes a new public plaza on the south side of the railroad tracks that divide the area. Officials say Uptown South will be connected to the main city core once the underpass at the station is complete.

New positions

The town will also introduce five new full-time jobs to help the workloads in the city clerk's office as well as the cultural arts, finance, public works and engineering departments, Reece said.

The positions will include:

A project engineer and an engineering technician;

A records specialist for the clerk's office;

An assistant finance director;

An educator for the Children's Discovery Museum.

"We generally budget for all of our positions to be filled and we rarely are 100% filled," Reece said. "We always have people that retire or we take longer than planned to fill a position, so we tend to be pretty conservative in our salary and personnel cost estimates and then we usually perform budgetarily better than we project."

Reece said the town currently employs 391 part-time and seasonal positions and will be employing a total of 396 next year.

Contingency funds

Even with spending increased to 19.6%, Reece said the town is estimated to reserve 15% of the general fund for any unexpected expenditures that may arise and to help sustain the town's operations.

"When the Great Recession hit, we found out how quickly we dug into that reserve and got down to an uncomfortable level," Reece said. "So when we came out of that Great Recession, we moved up our target from 10% to 15%."

"If we missed the mark on our projections or if a world economy situation happens, we at least feel good about the amount we have in reserve and how long that can sustain the organizations," she added.

Huhn said the town is going into this year with a strong financial position that could withstand a potential recession on the horizon.

"I don't think people are always worried about it as they were in the past so we're less worried," Huhn said. "However if it we're to happen, the town doesn't have significant projection in the out years for revenue and we'll mitigate that."

The final version of the budget will be voted on by the council for final approval on March 6.

