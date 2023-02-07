NORMAL — Development is set to start later this year on a new subdivision in Normal at the northwest corner of South Parkside Road and West Hovey Avenue.

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved plans for the Infiniti Pointe subdivision, which will have a mix of single and multiple-family units. The project was previously approved by the town’s Planning Commission on Jan. 5 along with Carden Springs, a 39-acre complex planned to offer 477 units in multifamily housing at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue.

“It’s a known factor that Bloomington-Normal is growing and housing is a bigger need in the community,” said Krishna Balakrishnan, owner of Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center and managing partner of Infinitas-Parkside LLC. “We’re trying to address that problem.”

The subdivision will be location on the old Kruger farm property and is bordered by West College Avenue, White Oak Road, railroad tracks, Interstates 55/74, West Hovey Avenue and South Parkside Road. It would include roughly 400 units on approximately 72 acres.

The development comes at a time when community leaders have said the area is crunched for housing, in part because of growth at large employers such as Ferrero and Rivian Automotive. A study commissioned last year by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council projected the need for 4,300 additional housing units by 2030, based on April 2021 population estimates cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Infiniti Pointe plan encompasses existing annexed properties including the former Kruger Veterinary Clinic and a privately owned commercial building. Both properties are zoned as general businesses (B-1) and have direct access along Hovey.

Prior to the meeting, developers met with neighbors and agreed to implement a 6-foot-wide trail around the subdivision that will connect to the interior neighborhood sidewalk and not connect Colchester and Tewksbury drives.

The wet detention basin will be designed to sustain a fish population and will have at least two locations to facilitate fishing, according to council documents.

The last subdivision approved by the town was in 2009 with the Blackstone Trails subdivision, said town planner Mercy Davison.

Mayor Chris Koos recalled smaller projects in the early 2000s that focused on single-family homes or multifamily residences, but not a mixture of both.

“The demand for housing now is quite a bit different than it was in the early 2000s,” Koos said Tuesday. “There’s significantly more demand for multifamily than there was at that time, so I think that influences the developer’s opportunity to understand the market.”

Discussions are ongoing about the best start date for the construction, Balakrishnan said, but it is hoped that development will begin sometime during the spring or summer.

Balakrishnan also worked on the development at the Villas at Woodmine in east Bloomington near the Parke Regency Hotel, which he owns and manages. He is now expanding the development with an additional 15 single-family homes.

