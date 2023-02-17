BLOOMINGTON — The West Side Neighbors and Miller Park Neighbors groups will host a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room at Miller Park Zoo.

The nonpartisan event is for candidates to speak and answer questions ahead of the April 4 election. Candidates from Ward 4 and Ward 6 as well as school board members will speak at the event.

A second forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Community Room.

Contact Surena Fish at 8669surena@gmail or 309-533-1743 for more information, or to sign up as a candidate to participate in the forums.

