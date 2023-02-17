BLOOMINGTON — The West Side Neighbors and Miller Park Neighbors groups will host a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room at Miller Park Zoo.
The nonpartisan event is for candidates to speak and answer questions ahead of the April 4 election. Candidates from Ward 4 and Ward 6 as well as school board members will speak at the event.
A second forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Community Room.
Contact Surena Fish at 8669surena@gmail or 309-533-1743 for more information, or to sign up as a candidate to participate in the forums.
Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree
ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center)
Paula and John Pratt
Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas
Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele
Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones
Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis
Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard
Roger and Jennifer Johnson
Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk
John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco
Krystal Barker, Larum Dean
Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell
Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa
Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias
Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt
Enjoying a river otter animal encounter
Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg
Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie
Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves
Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi
Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn
Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras
David Haynes, Katie Black
Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak
Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo
Christy and Andy Traeger
Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas
Bill and Bev Edwards
Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo
Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May
Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel
