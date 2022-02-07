Webb resigns from McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board member Benjamin Webb is resigning from the board effective Friday, board chairman John McIntyre announced Monday.

Webb, a Democrat, has served in District 4 since 2020.

The announcement came about 20 minutes after McLean County Executive Committee members finished listening to and interviewing candidates for District 6, which became vacant at the start of the year when former member Laurie Wollrab resigned.

Webb is resigning because he is moving outside the District 4 boundaries, McIntyre said while reading Webb’s resignation letter at the end of Monday’s executive committee meeting.

“I trust that you will be met with a suitable and knowledgeable community member who will serve well in filling this vacancy,” Webb wrote in the letter.

Webb added that he looks “forward to the opportunity to serve the county in an official capacity in the future.”

He is a faculty member of Illinois State University, working as an English teacher at University High School.

McIntyre said applications for the District 4 seat are due at noon March 3.

Executive committee members will interview the candidates at their March 7 meeting and a replacement is expected to be selected at the March 10 county board meeting.

