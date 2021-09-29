 Skip to main content
Water, sewer shutoff moratorium expires Friday in Bloomington, Normal

Uptown Station/Normal City Hall building mug

Uptown Station is at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

An update on COVID cases in McLean County for Wednesday.

NORMAL — A water and sewer utility shutoff moratorium in Normal is set to expire Friday with nearly $650,000 in outstanding balances, according to town officials.

Last week 1,300 account holders with outstanding balances were notified of the moratorium's expiration, Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said in an email Wednesday. 

The city of Bloomington issued a statement late Wednesday reminding residents that its moratorium on utility shutoffs also expires Friday. It initially ended July 31, 2021, but was extended due to a spike in COVID numbers. 

Normal's moratorium was enacted in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shutoffs will begin in November for accounts with outstanding balances that have not set up payment plans. Exact dates vary by based on accounts, Oloffson said.

There are options for residents to apply for needs-based assistance, or to request a repayment plan, she said. Two program options are highlighted on the town's website: the Low Income Water Assistance Program and the Emergency Assistance Program. 

The Low Income Water Assistance Program provides assistance to people whose water and/or sewer services are disconnected or are in threat of disconnection.

For more information, call Tazwood Community Services Inc. at 309-533-7723 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligibility is based on income, and applicants must have a bill greater than $250.

The Emergency Assistance Program is available through the Normal Township Office to households that are at or below 110% poverty level with at least one child under the age of 18. Applicants could receive up to $1,500 to help with their water bill. People should call 309-452-2060 for more information.

Residents can also set up a payment plan through the Normal Water Department at 309-454-9564. Account holders will pay the current charges plus the agreed-upon payment.

Accounts must be up to date on all future bills while participating in the payment plan. If the account is not kept up to date it will be considered delinquent and removed from the program. Utilities will be shut off until the account is paid in full.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

