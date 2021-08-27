 Skip to main content
Water dispensers available at uptown Normal festivals this fall

Sweet Corn Circus

The Sweet Corn Circus is a free, all-day event in Normal. The event will include performances throughout the days Aug. 28-29 from Gamma Phi Circus and CirqueMania.

NORMAL — Festival attendees are encouraged to reduce, reuse and recycle this fall during upcoming outdoor festivals.

In an effort to reduce plastic use, local environmental leaders are asking attendees to bring their own water bottles to uptown Normal events. To help people stay hydrated, WaterMonster dispenser tanks will be available for free water refills.

“We want to help people reuse and reduce plastic products,” Normal Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman said in a Friday news release. “The Town of Normal’s water is safe, clean and more regulated than bottled water. Using a WaterMonster conserves water and reduces waste. It’s also very convenient for our visitors.”

Normal, Illinois State University and the Ecology Action Center are partnering to bring the water dispenser to outdoor events. The containers were tested over the summer and will be used this weekend during the Sweet Corn Circus.

WaterMonster locations will be at Midpoint along North Street in Normal, near Uptown Station, and next to the Children's Discovery Museum. In addition to the Sweet Corn Circus, other upcoming fall events are Make Music Normal, Sept. 10-11; Day of Play, Sept. 25; and Sugar Creek Arts Festival, Oct. 9-10.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal colleges prep for new COVID mandates

“Our partnership is committed to the health and sustainability of our community,” ISU Director of the Office of Sustainability Elisabeth Reed said Friday. “Offering this option via the WaterMonster is good for the community and the environment. It’s one more step toward our mission to integrate best practices into every corner of our Redbird community to educate and inform.”

Ecology Action Center Executive Director Michael Brown added that many uptown businesses sell reusable water bottles.

"We are working together to make a lasting impact on our environment by eliminating plastic whenever possible," he said.

Samsung Group is in talks to build a plant in Normal to make batteries, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a news conference via Zoom Thursday. READ THE STORY HERE.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

