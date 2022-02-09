Watch now: What's the impact of shorter election cycle in McLean County?

BLOOMINGTON — A warm, freshly baked cookie can go a long way when you’ve been walking neighborhoods for a couple hours in freezing temperatures.

It's gestures like those that reminded Sharon Chung how much she missed talking to people on the campaign trail. But it also was one that allowed her to take a brief break from trying to collect at least 400 signatures for her bid at the seat in the 91st District of the Illinois House.

Candidates for county, state and judicial seats have a shorter time this election year to gather enough signatures to get on the ballot. The number of signatures needed varies depending on the position and political party.

The petition circulation period this year was shortened from 90 days to 60 days due to the delay in approving new legislative maps. However, candidates only need about one-third fewer signatures because of the shorter time.

This year’s signature cycle began Jan. 13 — right in the heart of winter and when there’s the potential for foot-high snow depths.

“It’s just what we kind of have to do,” Chung said. “Maybe be uncomfortable for a little bit, but maybe also take a few breaks in my car with the heat on, but it’s what we have to do to get my name out there.”

Her potential opponent in the general election, Scott Preston, said the petition cycle falling in mostly January and February "makes a huge difference" because there are far fewer events to circulate petitions at, such as high school football games and other outdoor fall events.

Despite the difference, Preston, a Normal Town Council trustee and Republican candidate for the 91st House district, said he and his campaign team have been outside nearly every day collecting signatures "with a few blizzard-induced exceptions."

It’s even more difficult to get a name out there when it’s the first time they’re running for office, which is the case for William Holditch, a Republican running for the McLean County Board District 10 seat.

Holditch will jump into his wife’s car now and then to warm up while he’s walking throughout the district to gather signatures.

Jeanne Biles, a Democrat running for the McLean County Board District 8 seat, said the weather has influenced which weekends she collects signatures. She went out last weekend despite cold temperatures because she knew a snowstorm was on the way.

“Certainly, this time of year the temperatures and then with the pandemic, it’s just an interesting dynamic going and knocking on people’s doors,” Biles said.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year, said the pandemic has caused obstacles for all candidates campaigning over the past couple of years.

For example, there have been no events or parties where a candidate could get some 50 to 100 signatures in one evening.

But, Michael said, “If you have the desire and the drive, you’re going to get the job done. And the party leaders are there to help the candidate, too.”

Filing for the primary election begins March 7 and ends March 14 at 5 p.m. The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 6.

Positions for county clerk, sheriff and treasurer are on the ballot in McLean County this year, as well as a seat on the 11th Judicial Circuit Court.

The 20 McLean County Board seats also are up for grabs. A lottery following the election will determine which of the 20 county board members will serve two-year terms and four-year terms.

Holditch said while it is a challenge as a first-time candidate with two jobs and also facing the pandemic and cold weather, “it doesn’t feel like an insurmountable challenge,” noting that he only needs at least 24 signatures.

“It just means you need to have the right clothing and you need to plan,” he said.

Biles’ plan is to usually amass signatures in small increments — one street or a couple blocks per day. She needs a minimum of 17 signatures to be placed on the ballot.

Chung, a Democrat, has mostly circulated petitions in the Bloomington-Normal area, but since the newly drawn 91st House District stretches west toward Peoria, she has dropped off petitions to other counties' Democratic Party offices.

When Chung ran for McLean County Board in 2018, she collected all the signatures herself. This time, she recognizes the help that is needed, but she recently realized how many connections she has made throughout Central Illinois through her time on the county board.

“I’m realizing I can’t get 400 to maybe 1,000 signatures by myself,” she said. “I definitely have to rely on volunteers and I’m very grateful for the people who have been willing to take my petitions and circulate them.”

Chung and Preston each need to gather at least 400 signatures, but they're aiming for the maximum of 1,000.

"I'm fortunate that through my time serving on the Normal Town Council and being involved in a variety of community organizations, I often run into familiar faces in Bloomington-Normal. I'm also thankful for the opportunity to meet so many new friends and supporters across the rest of the 91st in Tazewell, Woodford, and Peoria Counties," Preston said, noting he and his campaign team have visited various areas in all four counties of the 91st district.

The five candidates currently feel in good shape to collect enough signatures to be on the ballot this year despite less time to do so, as they noted that needing fewer signatures is a “nice” mitigating factor.

Fewer days to circulate petitions, however, does help to keep focus on the campaign, Preston said.

"I want to meet as many residents as possible throughout this campaign, to listen to their concerns and learn about each community," Preston said. "Gathering petition signatures in 60 days helps focus our attention on earning support quickly."

Michael said the shorter petition cycle doesn’t have much of an impact on the clerk’s office; however, “Something that does still come into play is COVID,” as it has the potential to affect staffing for the elections.

Election judges will be needed when early voting begins May 19, so she has made some calls to retired election judges in case any backup is needed.

“COVID is still here,” Michael said. “We’re all hoping it’s going to go away in a couple months, but if it doesn’t, we’re going to be prepared anyway to have extra people.”

