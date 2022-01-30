Watch now: Vigil in Bloomington calls for end to gun violence

BLOOMINGTON — National Gun Violence Survivor Week is coming up Feb. 1 to 7.

McLean County Moms Demand Action kicked it off Sunday with a vigil outside the McLean County Museum of History that underscored the resilience of survivors and their commitment to change. Seven dozen attended in freezing temperatures.

Karin Irvin, co-lead for McLean County Moms Demand Action, said in advance of the event that they hoped to amplify the voices of people who have to continue living their lives after losing a loved one to gun violence.

The honorary week is slated for February because that’s approximately the point at which U.S. gun deaths overtake the number of fatal shootings seen yearly in its peer countries.

“We find that tragic and unacceptable that the America gun death rate is 11 times greater than that of our peer countries,” Irvin added.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos both signed proclamations officially honoring National Gun Violence Survivor Week, and they were presented at the vigil.

Leaders with the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP were also present at the event. Chapter president Linda Foster said youth need to be offered a better life — or a “beacon of life” to steer them clear of violence.

Foster said that’s needed so “they won’t make the bad decisions, because when they end a life, their life ends, too.”

Several survivors spoke at the event, including Dameca Kirkwood. She said as a survivor, “I don’t feel like I’m surviving.”

Kirkwood said we get the choice to walk and go about our days, but her son Trevonte does not because of gun violence. His life was taken Oct. 30, 2018, Kirkwood recalled with tears in her eyes.

She described the violence as senseless, adding the pain that followed was irreversible. Kirkwood had been told it gets better with time — but that hasn't happened in her experience.

“You learn how to live without love,” she said, “and to have love in your life sometimes, for me anyways, takes me to a whole other level.

“I don’t have it like that anymore because of gun violence.”

Saving vets

Art Rodriguez, chairman of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission and Normal Township trustee, said every veteran leaves the service with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rodriguez said 22 veterans die of suicide per day, and about 68% of those deaths involve a weapon. Just one, he said, is too many.

So he’s working with Veterans Affairs to raise awareness of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, and to provide free gun locks to families in need.

He also encouraged people suffering from PTSD, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease to reach out for help.

“When you see someone that’s acting kind of strange, let’s nip it in the bud first and stop this,” Rodriguez said. “We can’t bring back the dead.”

He also said that when he was a child, “it was rare to see a murder in this town.”

Police partnerships

In attendance Sunday was Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. He told The Pantagraph the police department knows they can’t do it alone.

He said: “We need community engagement; we need the community to trust that we will take information that’s provided and apply it to preventative strategies to hold those who are involved in violence accountable.”

The chief said that’s their responsibility, and they’ve taken an oath to step up to that call. Simington added the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department are working hard on a daily basis to prevent violence and to hold those involved in illegal activity accountable.

“We’re looking to partner with anyone and everyone, including (Moms Demand Action) and others that will help bring vitality and continue with keeping this a safe community,” he said. “That’s first and foremost our objective.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

