Watch now: Urban appointed to Ward 6 in tie-breaker vote

BLOOMINGTON — In a tie-breaking vote, De Urban was appointed to represent Ward 6 on the Bloomington City Council Monday, ending a nearly two-month vacancy on the nine-member council and a contentious process to fill the seat.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe nominated Urban to the role on Friday. On Monday, Ald. Jamie Mathy, Julie Emig, Mollie Ward, and Jeff Crabill voted against the appointment, following a 30-minute public comment period in which several Ward 6 residents spoke out against the selection.

Mwilambwe cast the tie-breaking vote, and Urban was sworn into the position.

"I need to be a voice for the people of Ward 6 no matter whose voice that is," Urban said prior to the vote.

Urban is on the West Bloomington Revitalization Project board of directors. The project hosts several programs in the community aimed at economic development, housing, and education. She is also an owner of Alley Kats Art and Antiques in Bloomington. Urban also serves on the city Cannabis Task Force.

The seat represents portions of downtown and west Bloomington.

The position has been open since Ald. Jenn Carrillo stepped down Aug. 30 after serving two years of a four-year term. Under city code, the vacancy was required to be filled by Saturday, or 60 days after Carrillo's last day.

Several residents have criticized Mwilambwe about the selection process following speculation that he was considering appointing former council member Karen Schmidt, who represented the ward for 20 years but lost to Carrillo in 2019.

Carrillo, who resigned after she had to move out of the ward, confronted Mwilambwe during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday night. She said previous mayors historically sought input from an outgoing council member about who to appoint, but Mwilambwe sought to "exclude me from the process."

Carrillo said the administration has "backed the council into a corner by running down the clock on this appointment."

Carrillo, a member of Democratic Socialists of America, said there should have been more of an effort to pick someone who embodies the same values that voters supported when she was elected in 2019. Instead, the nominee is "radical opposite of what the people of Ward 6 fairly and democratically elected," she said.

"Shame on you, mayor," Carrillo said.

Other residents reiterated her points, stating the council should appoint a representative who matched Carrillo's politics.

"Ward 6 elected a socialist," said Matthew Toczko. "They elected a Black Lives Matter, pro-pot socialist to represent them in a free and fair election. You've done nothing but disregard the will of the voters throughout this entire process."

Ward, Crabill, Mathy and Emig all said they would vote against the nomination after hearing the concerns raised by Ward 6 residents.

"I think some of the comments that have been made about her (Urban) are incorrect and disrespectful," said Mathy. "That being said, right now I'm not going to vote for De. I don't think it's what Ward 6 is looking for, and I don't think it's the best path."

Crabill said, "The voters elected a progressive person of color in 2019, and we should put that type of person in office."

Urban told The Pantagraph before the vote that her goal is to serve residents.

"Where I stand is with my people in Ward 6, those of us who are a flat tire away from poverty," she said. "This is not a political game to me."

