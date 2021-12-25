Watch now: Top 10 stories in Illinois government from 2021

SPRINGFIELD — The year 2021 was a time of change in Illinois politics and government, whether it was the ushering in of new leadership under the Capitol dome or the passage of consequential legislation that will fundamentally change how the state generates its electricity.
Here is a look back at 10 stories or issues in Illinois state government and politics that dominated the headlines in 2021:
Speaker Madigan out, Speaker Welch in
There was no bigger story this year than the ousting of House Speaker Michael Madigan, the state’s most powerful politician and the longest-serving state House speaker in American history, in favor of Emanuel “Chris” Welch, the first Black speaker in Illinois history. Madigan was finally toppled after enough members of his own caucus would not support him for another term as speaker amid a corruption investigation that has embroiled some of his closest confidants. Madigan himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Welch has since proclaimed it to be a “new day” in state government and politics, a claim disputed by Republicans, who say it’s “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
Pritzker signs landmark climate legislation
After months of intense negotiations, the General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed landmark climate legislation that puts Illinois on the path towards 100% clean energy generation by 2050. The law calls for the decarbonization of the state’s electric grid by providing subsidies to keep the state’s fleet of nuclear power plants afloat, the closure of coal-fired and natural gas plants no later than 2045 and doubling the state’s investment in renewable energy projects. There are significant concerns about grid reliability and affordability, especially downstate, as the law gets implemented, but it undoubtedly places Illinois as a leader in the Midwest and nationally when it comes to taking action against climate change.
Democratic lawmakers approve gerrymandered maps
Democrats, with supermajorities in the legislature and control of the Governor’s Mansion, drew new state legislative and congressional districts that maximize the party’s opportunities and essentially guarantee Democrats will remain in power in Springfield while sending a Democratic-majority congressional delegation to Washington for another decade. They also redrew Illinois Supreme Court districts, which will change the state judiciary’s boundaries for the first time since the 1960s and give Democrats a better chance to keep their slim 4-3 majority on the court after Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his retention election in 2020.
Major criminal justice reform becomes law
There’s perhaps no state that had a more active legislative response to the 2020 protests for racial justice following the police killing of George Floyd than Illinois. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus went to work, pushing a major criminal justice proposal that, among other things, makes Illinois the first state in the country to ban cash bail and mandates all police officers wear body cameras by 2025. Pritzker signed the legislation in February, which was near-universally condemned in the law enforcement community. Several other “pillars” for the Black Caucus’ reform agenda dealing with economic access, equity and opportunity; education and workforce development; and health and human services were also signed into law by Pritzker.
Rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
There was perhaps no more consequential task this year than ensuring the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which could allow a relative “return to normalcy” should enough residents take their shots. After an initial phased rollout, vaccines became available to all Illinoisans in mid-April. The state peaked at 167,422 shots in arms on April 9. As of Dec. 23, more than 60% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, including nearly 68% of Illinoisans five or older. But hesitancy remains high in conservative portions of the state, where rates significantly lag the state as a whole. This and the emergence of new variants have kept the state from turning the page. Just this week, a single-day record for new cases was reached, which has cities like Chicago considering the implementation of proof of vaccination for entry into certain public places like bars or restaurants.
Illinois repeals last anti-abortion law on books
With Roe v. Wade appearing increasingly likely to be struck down or significantly gutted, Illinois lawmakers repealed the Parental Notification Act, a law that required an abortion provider give an adult family member at least 48 hours notice before the procedure was performed on a girl under the age of 18. It was considered among the last anti-abortion measures left on the books in Illinois. Its repeal continues a trend of Illinois enacting among the most liberal abortion laws in the country and further solidified the state’s status as an oasis in the Midwest for access to the procedure.
State receives first credit upgrades since 1990s
Illinois, long the poster child for fiscal irresponsibility, received its first credit rating upgrades in more than 20 years in 2021. It represents a remarkable reversal from 2017, when years of unbalanced budgets, pension holidays and — ultimately — going more than two years without a spending plan, placed the state just one notch above “junk” status. But, with a few years of relative budget stability, enhanced tax revenue and federal COVID-19 relief funds, the state’s fiscal picture is better than it has been in a long time. Illinois still has the lowest bond rating of any state in the country and fiscal challenges remain on the horizon, but it is worth noting some good news, for a change.
State adjusts sports betting legislation
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that amends the state’s sports betting law that will finally allow bets to be made on in-state college sports teams while lifting the ban on online registration starting in March 2022. The former was an annoyance, especially as the Illinois and Loyola men’s basketball teams faced off in March Madness. The latter was an impediment to the continued growth of Illinois’ industry since the vast majority of bets are placed online. The state has a top five sports betting handle in the country, which is now expected to grow with the changes enacted.
Illinois at center of January 6
Illinois politicians have been at the center of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol in a number of ways. Most directly, state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, was in Washington and attended a speech President Donald Trump gave ahead of the riot. A photo later surfaced showing a pickup truck belonging to Miller with the decal of a far-right wing militia group on its back window. The truck was parked near the Capitol. On the other side of things, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of Trump’s fiercest GOP critics, was named to the House committee formed to investigate the incident.
Governor’s race kicks off
Four GOP challengers have announced campaigns to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 election. They are state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schmipf; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. Since, they have been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to win over conservative voters needed to win the primary. Meanwhile, Pritzker announced his campaign for reelection in July. Democrats and Republicans convened for rallies at the state fairgrounds on consecutive days in mid-August, seeking to build enthusiasm ahead of a long campaign.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
