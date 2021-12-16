Watch now: Taylor appointed McLean County administrator

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board members on Thursday approved removing “interim” from Cassy Taylor’s county administrator title.

The board OK’d a five-year contract at $150,000 per year, making Taylor the highest-paid McLean County administrator and the second woman to hold the county’s top job.

"I think that what I learned in the last six months is really what is necessary to be successful in this role," Taylor told The Pantagraph.

Applause filled the McLean County Board room after members voted unanimously, 15-0, to approve her contract.

Five board members were not present at Thursday's meeting.

Taylor’s contract is about $20,000 more per year than who she replaced in June. Former McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez in 2019 signed a five-year contract for $130,000 per year. Taylor’s salary also is about $4,000 more than Bill Wasson’s, who had the job before Rodriguez.

The contract also includes $10,000 per year in deferred compensation and a $6,600 vehicle reimbursement for Taylor.

Rodriguez resigned from the position in June and accepted a job as executive director of Boulder County Public Health in Colorado.

"I learned a lot from Camille," Taylor said. "We are different people, but I learned a lot. I would say that the biggest lesson that she taught me was to be my authentic self and not to be afraid of that. I appreciated my work with her. I appreciated her encouragement."

Taylor had been an assistant county administrator before assuming the interim administrator role. She said having to oversee large tasks such as the once-a-decade redistricting process helped put her in position to take over the job.

Cathy Dreyer holds the current assistant administrator job, but with Taylor's promotion, the second assistant administrator position is open. Taylor said there will be a job opening posted Friday and that she hopes to fill the position "as soon as possible."

Looking at the next five years, Taylor said she has three key pillars: to develop key partnerships in the community, to exercise discernment in managing the performance of the county, and to influence the organizational culture "so that we can be a growing community."

Taylor's experience working in county government spans about 24 years, including 17 years as the Ford County director of court services.

McLean County administrator duties include supervising and administering the yearly budgetary process, selecting and employing county workers other than those appointed by the county board, and negotiating leases and contracts, among many other responsibilities, according to county code.

New voting machines

The McLean County Board also approved a nearly $1 million purchase for new voting equipment ahead of the 2022 elections.

The $974,911 contract with Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software will provide 162 new ballot marking devices across McLean County polling stations.

Funding granted from the American Rescue Plan Act will pay for the equipment. McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael’s office was awarded about $1.2 million from the ARPA funding to purchase new election equipment.

ES&S provides the voting machines used by the Bloomington Election Commission. The company’s ballot machines are used in 40% of Illinois counties, including Champaign, Sangamon and Woodford counties, and it has a software development office in Rockford.

Michael said the large box-shaped machines will be replaced, but that there is no need to replace the touchscreen iPads. She said the iPads will need to be re-programmed to the new equipment.

Training for election judges is expected to begin in February.

The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Other business

In other business, the McLean County Board approved rules changes to the board that will combine the Land Use and Development Committee with the Transportation Committee, creating the Land Use and Transportation Committee.

Thursday's McLean County Board meeting was the last for member Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6. She announced in November that she is resigning from the board effective Dec. 31.

County Board Chairman John McIntyre reminded the public that the seat is open for applications.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 3. An appointment to fill the board seat is expected by Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

