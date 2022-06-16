Watch now: Solar farms, Rivian tax breaks get McLean County Board approval

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Automotive received its final property tax abatement from McLean County, as county board members approved the electric vehicle maker’s $1.25 million tax reduction at Thursday’s board meeting.

Rivian’s 2021 property taxes, payable in 2022, were abated under its five-year project development agreement with the county and other local governments.

The tax incentive came in exchange for Rivian having invested at least $40.5 million in project expenses prior to 2021 and having employed at least 500 workers before 2022.

Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban recommended the tax break to the county board, saying Rivian has exceeded both requirements. He said the automotive company currently has more than 5,000 full-time employees.

Solar farms approved

A California company’s plans for two solar farms in McLean County gained county board approval on unanimous votes.

Developers will next need to obtain construction permits from the McLean County Building and Zoning Department to begin the projects. Construction for each facility would take about 12 to 16 weeks.

Cypress Creek Renewables sub-companies Towanda Solar LLC and Breezewood Solar LLC intend to construct a 5-megawatt and a 2-megawatt solar farm southwest of Bloomington and in south Bloomington, respectively.

Towanda Solar expects to spend $7 million, with about $4 million invested locally, on the 28-acre facility near the corner of Scottsdale Avenue and County Road 1075 East in Dale Township. The solar panels will generate enough energy to power 800 homes annually, developers said.

Breezewood Solar plans to spend $3.9 million, with about $2.3 million invested locally, on the 28-acre solar farm at the northwest corner of the Route 51 and Interstate 74 interchange in south Bloomington. The facility is expected to power 300 to 400 single-family homes in a year, developers said.

Mike Raikes, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents roughly 350 electricians, spoke in support of the solar projects during Thursday’s meeting.

“This is a community project. Residents will be able to subscribe to their community solar projects, which will lower their electric bill and improve the reliability of their powering grid,” Raikes said. “The projects will create valuable construction jobs and pay wages and benefits to local construction workers in our community.”

If constructed, the two solar farms would give McLean County three of such facilities.

McLean County’s current operating solar farm is a 2-megawatt farm about 2 miles east of Downs.

County to hire additional nurses for jail

County board members also ratified a three-year, $2.18 million deal with Advanced Correctional HealthCare to hire contracted nurses for the McLean County jail to address a nursing shortage there.

The Tennessee-based company will provide on-site nursing for all hours of the week at a schedule to be determined by the county. The county will hire one manager nurse to work 40 hours a week, while the number of nurses dividing the 168 hours per week will vary.

An ordinance amending the county budget said “there is a shortage of nursing staff and nursing staff applicants” and that “contracted agency medical staff is needed to meet required medical services” at the jail.

Contracted nurses will provide medical services such as conducting health assessments when a person is booked into the jail, answering sick calls from inmates and emergency care.

“With this contract, they would be taking over the skilled care for all nursing within the department,” McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said.

She also said contracted nurses will have two options for continued employment after the contract is terminated: Advanced Correctional HealthCare has shown interest in recruiting the nurses, or nurses could have an opportunity to work in another county department.

