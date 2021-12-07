Watch now: Residents voice support, opposition to Bloomington library expansion

BLOOMINGTON — Thirteen residents spoke Monday night during a public hearing on a proposed Bloomington Public Library property tax rate increase to help fund a $22.8 million facility upgrade.

Expanding and updating the library's aging infrastructure has been in the works for nearly two decades, but the price tag and funding plan has been met with varying support in recent weeks.

"It's no secret that I'm a strong proponent for accelerating Locust/Colten and investing in our aging city infrastructure, but I don't agree with the idea that we need to choose between infrastructure or the library," said Kurt Hudson, of Bloomington. "The library is infrastructure. It's bricks and mortar that support our citizens. Just like roads and sewers support our health and safety, libraries support our growth and development."

Some residents urged the council to vote against any property tax rate increase, citing rising costs due to inflation and increasing taxes. Others said the city should focus on funding projects to repair the city's roads and sewers.

"If you read like the corporate brochures that Rivian puts out, they make a great big deal that this is a great small town to live in and it's affordable," said Judy Stearns. "Well, you as a council have a chance to drive another nail in that coffin and I can tell you it's just about ready to go underground because it's not affordable anymore."

She added that sales tax, gas tax, and other utilities have tripled in the last decade.

Just hours before the public hearing, Library Director Jeanne Hamilton announced that the library received a $5.8 million grant, which allowed the BPL to adjust its proposed tax rate increase.

The funding is from the state Public Library Construction Act Grant and is contingent on the BPL receiving more than $15 million in matching funds by the end of the state's fiscal year. The library, 205 E. Olive Street, plans to match the grant with $17 million in general obligation bonds awarded through the city.

To pay off the bonds, the library proposed a tax rate of .31695%, a .05378% increase over the previous year, which would allow it to pay off the bonds with an annual $1.1 million payment over the next 20 years.

Finance Director Scott Rathbun said Monday that the grant award lowered the estimated bond need to $14.2 million with an annual payment of $850,000. The proposed tax rate would be .3040%.

State law requires a public Truth in Taxation hearing if there is a 5% aggregate increase in the total property tax levy over the previous year. It was scheduled in November after the city council approved the library's estimated 2021 property tax levy of $6,117,785, a 23.15% increase over the prior year.

With the library's adjustments, the proposed 2021 property tax levy decreased to $5,867,785, a 18.12% increase.

Bloomington elected officials will take a vote to officially adopt the property tax levy during the city council's Dec. 13 meeting.

The library was built in 1976 to serve a population size of 41,000. It was last renovated in 2006 to improve accessibility. Since then, Hamilton said visitors' needs have drastically changed with the development in technology and population growth.

Though scaled down from past proposals, planned upgrades include a permanent drive-up window, three large meeting spaces, two large rooms for children's programming, a computer lab, a hands-on STEAM "maker" lab, two recording/podcast studios, and additional study spaces.

Once funded, the 16-month project is expected to break ground in April 2022 with completion in August 2023.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

