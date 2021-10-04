Watch now: Protests over removal of ISU student Jelani Day mural held

 Skip to main content
A crowd gathered Monday in uptown Normal to protest the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

NORMAL — Dozens marched into City Hall on Monday to protest the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was found dead Sept. 4.

The poster, which showed an image of Day with the word "Jelani" over his head, was created by an anonymous artist on the west side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building on Sept. 28. Town officials removed the paining Wednesday, saying it violated town code.

100521-blm-loc-normalcouncil1

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, speaks to a crowd of protesters Monday, Oct. 4 in uptown Normal. The group gathered to protest the removal of a mural of Illinois State Student Jelani Day.

"We see and we hear the travesties that are going on to Black and brown people, not just Normal, not just ISU, not just Bloomington, but because we're here, we've got to stand and speak up about what's going on where we're at," Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said to a crowd of people.

A crowd gathered Monday in uptown Normal to protest the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was found dead Sept. 4.

She added, "I don't want to hear about the insufficient ability to be able to do your job. I don't want to hear about the lack of manpower, because if it was yours, you'd find. We will continue to stand up and speak up about the injustices."

The poster, was printed on paper and pasted to a sheet of particle board on the building, was on put on display in the window of the building on Monday in response to the protest, according to a Town of Normal social media post.

"The tribute has been respectfully preserved with framed plexiglass," the post reads. "This is a temporary display until the tribute can be transferred to Illinois State."

Town officials said workers cut the board from the building to avoid destroying the art and a notice was later placed where it had been. It was being stored at the Normal Facility Management building, with plans being worked out to display it at ISU.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance in August. He was reported missing on Aug. 25, and his body was recovered from the Illinois River on Sept. 4 which was later identified as Day on Sept. 23. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.

100121-blm-loc-1dayposter

Normal Facilities Management Director Mark Clinch on Thursday shows an image of Jelani Day that was removed from the building at 104 E. Beaufort St. The poster was printed on paper and pasted to a sheet of particle board on the building. 

Day's disappearance sparked national attention and emotional pleas for information across news outlets and social media. Several celebrities uplifted the story, including actress Viola Davis and singer/songwriter Lizzo.

A celebration of Day's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Danville High School auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St. A time is to be determined. 

100521-blm-loc-normalcouncil4

Darcy Allred, left, treasurer of Tribe at ISU, and Nitakechi Muckintubbee, president of Tribe at ISU, hold signs during a protest Monday night in uptown Normal. Dozens of people gathered to protest the removal of a mural of ISU student Jelani Day.

Members of the Bloomington-Normal Afrosocialists & Socialists of. Color Caucus, Black Lives Matter and the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America organized the protest in response to the town removing the mural.

Protesters began with a silent vigil honoring Day before marching to City Hall, which is housed in Uptown Station. People were also encouraged to contact members of the Town Council, which will meet at 7 p.m. after the protest.

Jelani Day

Day 

"Thee fact the town did this so abruptly really showed a huge lack of empathy and disconnect between what the people in this community care about and what the people in this community cares about," said Krystle Able, the public relations officer for the Bloomington-Normal DSA.

Able said it shouldn't have taken press releases, going on the news and organizing a protest to get the Town Council to listen and publicly display the preserved mural.

100521-blm-loc-normalcouncil4

A mural of ISU grad student Jelani Day, 25, is preserved in plexiglass in the window of 104 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal. A group of people gathered outside the building Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 to protest the removal of the mural.

Several protestors signed up for public comment to speak during the meeting, which was held after The Pantagraph's deadline.

Town officials faced backlash on social media after announcing that the poster was removed for violating town code. Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said on Thursday that the town felt like there was no alternative other than removing the poster and finding a way to preserve it.

After The Pantagraph's deadline, the Town Council was expected to consider conditionally approving a proposed final plat that would expand the Silver Oak Estates Subdivision, which is located in the northeast corner of the larger Vineyards Subdivision.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

