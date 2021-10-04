Watch now: Protesters criticize Town Council over removal of Jelani Day portrait

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Protesters during an emotional 40 minute public comment period Monday night harshly criticized town leaders over the removal of a portrait honoring Illinois State University student Jelani Day.

Students and community activist groups expressed frustration over how the town handled removal of the poster and conversations about race.

A crowd gathered Monday in uptown Normal to protest the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.

"All you had to do was leave his mural up, that's it," said Ashley Daniels, a recent transfer student to ISU. "Maybe you don't care about Black people or brown people; maybe you're frightened because we're different or we have the same things we want to go for just like you once did, but we matter too.

"Jelani was an ISU grad student trying to be great, and he never got that chance."

Protesters fill Town Council chambers on Oct. 4, 2021 in response to the town's decision to take down a portrait honoring Illinois State University student Jelani Day from the side of a building in uptown Normal.

The anonymously created poster showed an image of Day with his name "Jelani" over his head and was originally pasted on the west side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building on Sept. 28. Normal town workers removed the poster the following day, saying it violated town code.

Normal intends to give the poster to ISU for a future memorial, but it is now encased in plexiglass and on display in the window of the Beaufort Street building.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance in August. He was reported missing on Aug. 25, and his body was recovered from the Illinois River on Sept. 4 which was later identified as Day on Sept. 23. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.

Protesters filled city hall following a rally in front of where the portrait painting was originally posted. Several held flags or signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Jelani's Life Matter." 

A mural of ISU grad student Jelani Day, 25, is preserved in plexiglass in the window of 104 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal. A group of people gathered outside the building Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 to protest the removal of the mural.

Public comment pertaining to any town issue is typically held at the end of the meeting, but was moved forward due to the number of people interested in speaking.

Trustee Stan Nord responded to the public commenters as they were leaving the chamber, thanking them for attending the meeting and voicing their concerns.

"I feel more for her family, I lost child too, so when I saw that the town prematurely took this down, my heart broke because we can never undo what happened, but to end the memory so soon was very insensitive," he said. 

In her closing comments, Trustee Chemberly Cummings said that the portrait was taken down within the proper context and that the town took additional steps to ensure it was preserved due to the emotions surrounding it.

Protesters chant outside city hall in uptown Normal on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The group gathered to protest the removal of a mural of ISU student Jelani Day.

"There's much to be said at this time and I think there's so many nuances within what's going on," said Cummings. "None of this is ever easy and we know in this particular case that some things have exacerbated the emotions in this moment. But, let's not politicize this to find a way to point fingers and build a platform."

Cummings ended her comment by urging people to show support for Day's mother in her time of grief.

In other business, the town conditionally approved the final plat for the Silver Oak Estates Subdivision, which is in the northeast corner of the larger Vineyards Subdivision at the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.

Download PDF Normal Town Council — Oct. 4, 2021

It will be the first addition to Silver Oak estates and encompasses around 13.8 acres with 22 lots for single-family homes and one outlot for a detention basin. 

The council also approved its annual contract for water treatment chemical suppliers. The chemical safe used to purify water for safe drinking.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

