Watch now: Protesters criticize Town Council over removal of Jelani Day portrait

NORMAL — Protesters during an emotional 40 minute public comment period Monday night harshly criticized town leaders over the removal of a portrait honoring Illinois State University student Jelani Day.
Students and community activist groups expressed frustration over how the town handled removal of the poster and conversations about race.
"All you had to do was leave his mural up, that's it," said Ashley Daniels, a recent transfer student to ISU. "Maybe you don't care about Black people or brown people; maybe you're frightened because we're different or we have the same things we want to go for just like you once did, but we matter too.
"Jelani was an ISU grad student trying to be great, and he never got that chance."
The anonymously created poster showed an image of Day with his name "Jelani" over his head and was originally pasted on the west side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building on Sept. 28. Normal town workers removed the poster the following day, saying it violated town code.
Normal intends to give the poster to ISU for a future memorial, but it is now encased in plexiglass and on display in the window of the Beaufort Street building.
BREAKING: Protesters speak out during Normal Town Council over the removal of a mural honoring #ISU student Jelani Day. Speaker is Antoinette Rountree @NormalILL @Pantagraph #JELANIDAY pic.twitter.com/qulUsfo6IP— Sierra Henry (@pg_sierrahenry) October 5, 2021
Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance in August. He was reported missing on Aug. 25, and his body was recovered from the Illinois River on Sept. 4 which was later identified as Day on Sept. 23. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.
Protesters filled city hall following a rally in front of where the portrait painting was originally posted. Several held flags or signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Jelani's Life Matter."
Public comment pertaining to any town issue is typically held at the end of the meeting, but was moved forward due to the number of people interested in speaking.
Trustee Stan Nord responded to the public commenters as they were leaving the chamber, thanking them for attending the meeting and voicing their concerns.
"I feel more for her family, I lost child too, so when I saw that the town prematurely took this down, my heart broke because we can never undo what happened, but to end the memory so soon was very insensitive," he said.
In her closing comments, Trustee Chemberly Cummings said that the portrait was taken down within the proper context and that the town took additional steps to ensure it was preserved due to the emotions surrounding it.
"There's much to be said at this time and I think there's so many nuances within what's going on," said Cummings. "None of this is ever easy and we know in this particular case that some things have exacerbated the emotions in this moment. But, let's not politicize this to find a way to point fingers and build a platform."
Cummings ended her comment by urging people to show support for Day's mother in her time of grief.
In other business, the town conditionally approved the final plat for the Silver Oak Estates Subdivision, which is in the northeast corner of the larger Vineyards Subdivision at the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.
It will be the first addition to Silver Oak estates and encompasses around 13.8 acres with 22 lots for single-family homes and one outlot for a detention basin.
The council also approved its annual contract for water treatment chemical suppliers. The chemical safe used to purify water for safe drinking.
Watch now: Bloomington police discuss Jelani Day case on Thursday
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinois State University.
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J…
BLOOMINGTON — Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing la…
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
BLOOMINGTON — For Carmen Bolden Day, no amount of money is worth keeping if she can’t have her son back.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
BLOOMINGTON — The search for a missing Illinois State University graduate student has continued into its fourth week.
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
BLOOMINGTON — A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.
BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who …
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…
A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.