Watch now: Pritzker announces $4M in funds for McLean County highway project

BLOOMINGTON — A $7.9 million project to rehabilitate Meadows Road will soon break ground under the latest installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the fifth $250 million installment of the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which will go toward improving local transportation across the state. 

"Rebuild Illinois has repaired or replaced over 3,500 miles of roads and nearly 350 bridges statewide," Pritzker said during a Wednesday morning press conference at the McLean County Highway Department. "With these new funds, we are helping to build projects like Meadows Road in every corner of Illinois — spurring more economic development across the state."

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, right, welcomes Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Rep. Dan Brady, left, and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman to the county's highway department on Towanda Barnes Road on Wednesday. Pritzker announced a $4 million grant to help the county upgrade Meadows Road between Lexington and Meadows, the main route to the Illinois State University Farm.

Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion in the state's aging transportation system. Under the plan, $1.5 billion is allocated to advancing infrastructure projects, such as road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, and sidewalk repairs. The investment plan is spread across six installments.

Pritzker announced $4 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for the Meadows Road project. He was joined by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman and State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal.

McLean County Board member Shayna Watchinski, left, welcomes Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the county's highway department on Towanda Barnes Road on Wednesday.

Meadows Road — also known as County Highway 23, running north-south between Meadows and Lexington — was constructed 100 years ago and is in need of repairs. The project will be funded through a combination of county budgeted funds, state motor fuel tax dollars and the Illinois Truck Access Route Program, which helps local governments upgrade roads to accommodate 80,000-pound truck loads.

"These improvements to Meadows Road are important to both the safety of our local infrastructure and to our communities' continued economic recovery and growth," said Brady.

John Penn, left, former business manager of the Laborers’ Local 362, talks with Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the McLean County Highway Department on Towanda Barnes Road on Wednesday. The Meadows Road project will have a significant impact on workers in association with the Laborers' Local.

The road carries significant agricultural traffic as a main connector between U.S. Route 24 and Historic Route 66 in Lexington, McIntyre told The Pantagraph. It's also the main route to the Illinois State University Farm.

The project is expected to begin March 28, according to McLean County Engineer Jerry Stokes. 

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, left, listens to Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference at the county's highway department on Towanda Barnes Road on Wednesday. Pritzker announced a $4 million grant to help McLean County upgrade Meadows Road between Lexington and Meadows. The road is the main transportation route for the research facility at the Illinois State University Farm.

“During the past decades, there have been times during the state budgetary cycles where there just wasn't enough funding for a county of our size to identify and plan major sections of road improvements that would allow for hard surfacing and expansion of some of our more heavily traveled arteries,” McIntyre said.

He added, "This project would not have been completed, and to such a degree of excellence in engineering, without this $4 million in funding from the Rebuild Illinois project.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

