Watch now: Pritzker announces $4M in funds for McLean County highway project

BLOOMINGTON — A $7.9 million project to rehabilitate Meadows Road will soon break ground under the latest installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the fifth $250 million installment of the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which will go toward improving local transportation across the state.

"Rebuild Illinois has repaired or replaced over 3,500 miles of roads and nearly 350 bridges statewide," Pritzker said during a Wednesday morning press conference at the McLean County Highway Department. "With these new funds, we are helping to build projects like Meadows Road in every corner of Illinois — spurring more economic development across the state."

Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion in the state's aging transportation system. Under the plan, $1.5 billion is allocated to advancing infrastructure projects, such as road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, and sidewalk repairs. The investment plan is spread across six installments.

Pritzker announced $4 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for the Meadows Road project. He was joined by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman and State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal.

Meadows Road — also known as County Highway 23, running north-south between Meadows and Lexington — was constructed 100 years ago and is in need of repairs. The project will be funded through a combination of county budgeted funds, state motor fuel tax dollars and the Illinois Truck Access Route Program, which helps local governments upgrade roads to accommodate 80,000-pound truck loads.

"These improvements to Meadows Road are important to both the safety of our local infrastructure and to our communities' continued economic recovery and growth," said Brady.

The road carries significant agricultural traffic as a main connector between U.S. Route 24 and Historic Route 66 in Lexington, McIntyre told The Pantagraph. It's also the main route to the Illinois State University Farm.

The project is expected to begin March 28, according to McLean County Engineer Jerry Stokes.

“During the past decades, there have been times during the state budgetary cycles where there just wasn't enough funding for a county of our size to identify and plan major sections of road improvements that would allow for hard surfacing and expansion of some of our more heavily traveled arteries,” McIntyre said.

He added, "This project would not have been completed, and to such a degree of excellence in engineering, without this $4 million in funding from the Rebuild Illinois project.”

