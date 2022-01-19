Watch now: Normal to launch open data portal, centralizing public data access

NORMAL — Normal’s innovation and technology department is preparing to launch a data portal with the aim of improving efficiency and transparency.

“An open data portal is an online platform that supports a collection of publicly available data in a machine-readable format,” said Vasu Gadhiraju, I&T director for the town. “Open data portals are fantastic ways for governments to improve transparency and accountability, both of which are essential principles for our Smart City journey.”

The portal is expected to launch Wednesday and will provide residents, businesses, developers and the rest of the public centralized access to several datasets, including public safety incidents, business licenses, permits, and town budgets and financial reports, as well as the incorporation of mapping using a geographic information system.

Among the first datasets available in this form was the Community Investment Plan, which was approved by council last month.

The I&T department enlisted a cross-departmental collaboration known as the Data iTeam to work with the I&T staff to improve the town’s “overall data culture” and identify datasets for publication, Gadhiraju said, giving an update Tuesday night on the town’s Smart City initiative to the Normal Town Council.

The datasets include information that was already public, and town staff said they considered information that was most often requested by either the Freedom of Information Act or other communications.

Normal’s comprehensive plan defines a "smart city" as those “that can effectively use the power of data and technology to cater to the changing needs of its citizenry, solve current and future challenges, and create exciting new services. In the simplest terms, a smart city embraces innovation to change the way the government operates and delivers services.”

The initiative was adopted in 2017 and in this update Gadhiraju said in their work in eliminating inefficiencies and maximizing the use of technology, staff has improved its data systems, means of communication, departmental operations and technology infrastructure.

Gadhiraju noted while they work to further the use of technology, the department maintains the importance of ensuring all residents have access to digital resources. As part of their efforts to address digital divide issues, the town helped to distribute $40-refurbished computers to 200 families last year.

Public arts plan

Council also heard from Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman, who proposed a plan to work toward a public art program that would include investment from the town as well as community partners, grant funding and potentially donors.

Some opportunities for visual arts in Normal include in the town’s parks, Constitution Trail, the future pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station, Mark R. Peterson Plaza and several others. Whisman noted new construction offered more opportunity for these kinds of projects.

“There are some blank canvases, if you will, that are about to be created, and when you do that, you do it with intention and you consider that these spaces can transform the transportation, the connectivity, the economic sector that is our uptown … you can do that with art as part of the conversation and make a big difference,” she said. “It’s illustrated in communities across the country, that if we think about it as part of the solution and as part of the plan, then it no longer is the secondary thought. … The base for it is already created.”

No action was taken pertaining to the public arts proposals, but Whisman said next steps could include establishing a Public Art Steering Committee, engaging with residents and stakeholders to gain their input and feedback and identify the initial public art opportunities.

Trustee Karyn Smith said she believes there is support for art in the community, highlighting the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University that was named for a donor who supported arts at the school as well as Laura Berk, president of the Illinois Art Station and its founding donor.

“Art has a place and I want to speak to the value of art to our disabled community because it enriches their lives and in some ways connects with them when other avenues of communication do not,” she added.

Other council members also spoke in support of public art, asking about potential funding models and when such programs could be budgeted.

Trustee Stan Nord said he believes addressing infrastructure problems should come before spending on amenities like public art.

“We’ve got to decide where are our priorities. I’m not downplaying art at all; it’s just we only have so much money. Do we want people to have clean water first before we start spending on amenities or not? It just comes down to priorities,” he said.

In other business, the council voted to approve an amended site plan at Heartland Community College.

The new plan will allow the school to expand, adding an agricultural facility on the west side of the campus in north Normal.

The approval is conditioned on confirmation that an additional traffic signal will not be necessary on Raab Road, which is currently under study.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

