Watch now: Normal to approve Love's Truck stop, buy snow equipment

Here's a first look at the new Love's truck stop and RV park planned.
NORMAL — Town staff could get a new tool for its
snow removal arsenal this winter depending on council approval.
On Monday the Town Council will consider approving the purchase and installation of snow plows and salt spreading equipment from
Koenig Body Equipment Inc. of Peoria onto two of the town's water department dump trucks.
Purchase and installation would cost a total of $81,018 and would require a budget adjustment.
The
Normal Public Works Department began discussion earlier this summer on ways to efficiently remove snow following massive winter storms in February, said Cathy Oloffson, communications director.
"We did have a significant snow event in February and even with every piece of equipment and every employee out and about, it took us a significant amount of time to get to residential areas," she said.
Also on Monday, the preliminary subdivision plans and zoning requests for the future site of a new
Love's truck stop and RV park in northwest Normal are heading to council for approval.
Love's Travel Stops and Country Store has proposed a 9,800-square-foot gas station with an attached Bojangles restaurant, and a 13,000-square-foot Speedco tires shop and RV park. It would be at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Interstate 55.
The Normal Planning Commission earlier the month approved the plans, but is recommending the town not approve a variance request included in the site plan for a 200-foot high-rise sign.
The proposed sign is about three times taller than the town's 75-foot limit.
In other business, the council will consider:
A resolution authorizing the adoption of Medicare Advantage Insurance Benefit for post-65 retirees and covered spouses. A resolution conditionally approving the re-subdivision of lots 48-55 and 82-86 of Evergreen Village Planned Unit Development second addition subdivision.
The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Meetings are live streamed through the town's YouTube page.
PHOTOS: Winter storm slams Illinois
Chicago
Two people shovel a path around a snowed in car Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight snow storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
Maintenance workers plow and remove fresh fallen snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
Cars sit buried Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, under nine consecutive days of measurable and fresh fallen snow in the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
A man walks past mounds of plowed snow from nine consecutive days of measurable and fresh fallen snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
A man crosses Roosevelt Road Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as commuters wait for a Chicago Transit Authority train after an overnight storm dumped up to 18 inches of snow in the Chicago area.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chicago
A man clears out a spot for his vehicle on the side of the street on W Cornelia Ave in the Lakeview neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a snowstorm in Chicago. A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.
Anthony Vazquez, Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Chicago
A line of shoppers wait outside patiently in the cold for their Paczkis following several inches of snowfall, outside the Bridgeport Bakery in Chicago, on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune
Mattoon
Drifting continued Tuesday after the previous day's heavy snowfall, as shown on DeWitt Avenue on the east side of Mattoon Tuesday morning.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mattoon
A Mattoon city worker removes snow from the street near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway Avenue Tuesday morning.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mattoon
Craig Rardin uses a snow blower to clear his driveway on North 14th Street in Mattoon Tuesday morning. With Coles County getting some of the largest snow amounts in the area, Rardin had a job on his hands as he said he regularly clears several sidewalks in his neighborhood.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Normal
Traffic was moving relatively smoothly on primary roads, such was Willow Street, east of Linden Street, in Normal on Tuesday morning and plows were starting to hit the side streets.
Lenore Sobota
Normal
This provided photo shows snowfall in Normal on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Decatur
A male northern cardinal waits for food early Tuesday morning near Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Blue Mound
This provided photo shows snowfall in Blue Mound on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
PROVIDED PHOTO
