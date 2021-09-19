Watch now: Normal to approve Love's Truck stop, buy snow equipment

NORMAL — Town staff could get a new tool for its snow removal arsenal this winter depending on council approval.

On Monday the Town Council will consider approving the purchase and installation of snow plows and salt spreading equipment from Koenig Body Equipment Inc. of Peoria onto two of the town's water department dump trucks.

Purchase and installation would cost a total of $81,018 and would require a budget adjustment.

The Normal Public Works Department began discussion earlier this summer on ways to efficiently remove snow following massive winter storms in February, said Cathy Oloffson, communications director.

"We did have a significant snow event in February and even with every piece of equipment and every employee out and about, it took us a significant amount of time to get to residential areas," she said.

Also on Monday, the preliminary subdivision plans and zoning requests for the future site of a new Love's truck stop and RV park in northwest Normal are heading to council for approval.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Store has proposed a 9,800-square-foot gas station with an attached Bojangles restaurant, and a 13,000-square-foot Speedco tires shop and RV park. It would be at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Interstate 55.

The Normal Planning Commission earlier the month approved the plans, but is recommending the town not approve a variance request included in the site plan for a 200-foot high-rise sign.

The proposed sign is about three times taller than the town's 75-foot limit.

In other business, the council will consider:

A resolution authorizing the adoption of Medicare Advantage Insurance Benefit for post-65 retirees and covered spouses.

A resolution conditionally approving the re-subdivision of lots 48-55 and 82-86 of Evergreen Village Planned Unit Development second addition subdivision.

The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Meetings are live streamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.