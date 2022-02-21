Watch now: Normal students share their predictions for 2045 with Town Council

NORMAL — The year 2045 through the eyes of a 9-year-old looks happy.

“We will have lots of colors and everyone will be smiling,” said Avery Roehm, now 10, speaking to the Normal Town Council on Monday night. “Smiling from ear to ear … the people are very happy and joyful.”

She was one of three students who helped to present the Vision Plan 2045, which has been a town effort since 1990 to engage community members in imagining what Normal might be like in 25 years.

“Vision Plan participants have historically come from backgrounds diverse in profession, length of residence in the community, and level of civic engagement. Age diversity among Vision Plan participants has been strong from those in early adulthood through retirement,” said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

This year children ages 3 to 15 who participated in STEAM Camp at the Children’s Discovery Museum, Teen Adventure Camp through the parks and recreation department and the Normal Public Library summer reading program had the opportunity to give their vision of the future instead.

Their ideas ranged from hovering cars and bicycles to expansive children’s hospitals to solar panels and flying shoes, even “a world that could be colorful and bright or dark and dull, depending on how people helped the world,” Davison said, reading from one submission.

Avery’s brother, 7-year-old Connor Roehm, said in 2045, “I would like all the homeless people to have a home and have warmth, food and have a place to sleep before we get into all the technology and electronic things like holograms.”

Dhruv Ravinuthala, a seventh-grader at Chiddix Junior High, said his vision includes more accessible playgrounds, more environmentally friendly buildings, more cultural art showings, well-funded schools and parks that loan out sports equipment.

“And last but not least, more monarch butterfly gardens,” he said, noting he volunteers at Miller Park Zoo. “I’m exposed to a lot of animals that are endangered, but there’s not really any that are as prevalent in our community as the monarch butterfly, which I really want to see get a higher population and teach the public about.”

Davison said one of the main points in the first Vision Plan was that quality of life would be “one of the keys to Normal’s success in the future. … Quality of life would be a main determinant in attracting and retaining the human resources that would be so essential to the successful city of the 21st century.”

In other business, the council approved resolutions for amendments and a final plat related to three subdivision plans being developed.

“Developers are ready to move forward on extending their subdivisions,” City Manager Pam Reece said. “Many developers are wanting to get going and get ready so they can get spring with construction.”

Trustee Karyn Smith said the influx of developers expanding is related to Rivian Automotive and developers are adjusting to meet the needs of workers moving into the community.

“I don’t think it’s any mystery; I think we are having some welcome economic development that is increasing the demand for housing,” she said.

Council also approved a resolution to appropriate $1 million of motor fuel tax funds for the street resurfacing for the 2022 “MFT street resurfacing project.”

With the council documents, town staff published a map of streets that will be resurfaced from this fund. However, before the meeting Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said this map was not inclusive of all streets that are planned to be resurfaced this year because they will draw from other funds.

Two zoning code ordinances were also approved Monday, including an ordinance amending the zoning code to create permanent guidelines for the use of outdoor dining within parking areas.

This manner of outdoor dining was initially approved in May 2020 when bars and restaurants could not offer indoor dining because of COVID-19 restrictions. Extensions to the temporary outdoor dining program continued as restaurants saw positive feedback from customers throughout the warmer months.

With this approval, businesses will be eligible to use up to 10% of required parking spaces for this outdoor dining setup from April 1 to Oct. 1.

The other ordinance to amend zoning code that was approved will to allow residents to add a “parking pad” adjacent to existing two-car residential driveways.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

