Watch now: Normal residents get a look at future uptown underpass, south plaza

NORMAL — The long-awaited pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station is on the horizon and Wednesday night, Normal residents were able to see what it could look like.

Community members were invited to give feedback and ask questions about the underpass project as well as “Uptown 2.0,” which includes a new public plaza on the south side of the railroad tracks that divide the area.

“We're looking for input on different landscaping; we’re looking for input on various amenities, whether that be performance spaces, sitting spaces, areas for play next to the Children’s Discovery Museum,” said Ryan Otto, Normal’s director of public works and engineering. “We’re just looking for input on what people might want to see in those new areas that will be created by the underpass project.”

Otto said the project’s primary design consultant WSP and architect Ratio have incorporated accessible design principles into the proposed design already.

The meeting gave community members and community leaders the opportunity to ask questions of those project leaders. Town Council Trustee Karyn Smith asked about accessibility, which speaks to one of the primary purposes of adding the underpass at Uptown Station: creating an easier way for passengers to navigate the railroad area.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz asked project leaders about drainage in the underpass, to which WSP representative said it is designed to have drains and pumps remove water into the existing storm sewer system with emergency power for the pumps.

Bob Broad, a Normal resident, said he attended the meeting to see the plans because the project is “the most exciting thing in the town of Normal since the Circle and the redevelopment."

“It’s like all of a sudden the town has twice the possibilities because of the underpass,” he said.

Some of the amenities the designers included in the materials available were water elements, play areas, amphitheater seating and stage, public art and other landscaping elements.

“It’s all beautiful, but honestly for me the most powerful thing for me is just the practical aspect of it. Bring together uptown north and uptown south — make it easy for people to get from one to the other,” Broad said. “So many economic opportunities open up that way, housing, commercial. … It’s just all the possibilities double for uptown Normal.”

Adding affordable housing and easing access to Constitution Trail was high on a few attendees’ minds Wednesday.

“It’ll be nice to have a way to get across without going all the way down to Linden Street and around. I have a lot of friends who use the trail a lot, and they’re excited to be able to use the connector and make it easier to make the trail a little more useful in that area,” said Jennifer Williams, who works at the Normal Public Library.

J.D. Davis, a member of the Normal Public Library Board of Trustees, said she and others associated with the library were interested in expanding into the space that will become more accessible on the south side of the tracks.

“We’re hoping they consider a new library in that space so we’re here just kind of checking things out,” she said.

The latest estimates indicate Normal’s contribution to the project at $1.69 million, while $16 million is funded by federal grants and $6.25 million is funded by state grants, for a total estimated project cost of $23.9 million.

“We crossed a threshold when we got that federal grant. We knew this project would never happen without robust financial input from the federal government,” said Mayor Chris Koos. “It’s good to see that people are showing up here tonight. They’re curious, they’re offering opinions — that’s always part of the process.”

Renderings of the proposed underpass and plaza designs will be available on the town website Thursday and an online survey was posted Wednesday night to gain more feedback.

Otto said this feedback will be implemented into the final project proposal, which is expected to be submitted by the end of the year.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and last 18 to 24 months, Otto said.

