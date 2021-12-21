Watch now: Normal plans 75 projects for '22

NORMAL — At least 75 projects are expected to be discussed when the Normal Town Council begins the budget process in January.

The projects are slated as part of the five-year Community Investment Plan approved by council Monday night.

Transportation projects make up more than 40% of the 403 projects Normal plans to tackle in the next five years, according to the $157 million plan.

The investment plan is brought to the council every December, but rather than a spreadsheet, the town’s innovations and technology department rolled out an online mapping tool with a dashboard loaded with all 403 projects.

The interactive tool, which can be found on the town website, uses a geographic information system, aimed at providing more transparency for residents.

“If people want to stay informed about what’s going on, this is a wonderful tool for that,” said Andrew Huhn, Normal finance director, calling this a “major evolutionary step” in the budget and investment plan process.

Among the key projects, the Uptown Station underpass is the largest of the transportation projects at about $24 million, largely funded by state and federal sources, and a new fire station is the largest facility project at $4.9 million.

In previous years, the investment plan included unfunded projects but only funded projects are included in the dashboard, which includes funding sources and year-by-year spending expectations.

The investment plan approval is the first formal action in the budget process and the plan will be incorporated into the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23, Huhn said.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance for code updates, including a new electrical code requirement for emergency shut-down devices in one and two family homes.

Greg Troemel, director of inspections, said this requirement is being codified for first responder safety to ensure they can turn off all power from more than one source as alternative power supplies increase in prevalence.

He said this was one of the only major changes, as most updates simply seek to add clarity or correct grammatical issues.

However, council and staff spent about 40 minutes discussing a code change involving fireworks that was unchanged in language but moved to a different section in this update.

The inclusion of “blank cartridges” in the code prompted Trustee Stan Nord to raise the question of enforcement for residents in possession of blanks used for military rites, athletic events, hunting dog training, filmmaking and construction.

City Manager Pam Reece said she was “historically unaware of any of those instances generating an ordinance violation,” despite the language existing in town code since the mid-1980s.

Trustee Scott Preston proposed an amendment to the ordinance, using language provided by staff, to note “nothing in this section will be construed to prohibit the use of fireworks by railroads, public utilities, public and private carriers, or other transportation agencies for signal purposes or illumination, or the sale or use of blank cartridges for a show or theater, or for signal or ceremonial purposes in athletic or sports events, or for use by military organizations.”

“From everybody I’ve spoken with, there is no confusion or misunderstanding that the town has not, does not and is not intending to limit military honor rites or 21-gun salutes. … Why would we not then clarify that?” he asked before proposing the amendment. “Though the language hasn’t changed, it brings up an issue that now is brought to our attention.”

Trustee Chemberly Cummings initially said as this ordinance follows state statute, she didn’t believe the council should stray from the existing language, though after Preston’s amendment was offered, Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said it would remain consistent with state law.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy suggested amending the code without precedence and with particular designation, council could “by trying to solve one problem we are in fact creating others.”

Preston’s amendment did not pass; the ordinance passed despite him and Nord voting against it.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

