Watch now: Normal moves forward with Love's truck stop plans

NORMAL — Proposals for a new Love's truck stop and RV park in northwest Normal are moving forward, now with limitations on the height of the gas station's high-rise sign.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Store plans to construct a 9,800-square-foot gas station with an attached Bojangles restaurant, and a 13,000-square-foot Speedco tires shop and RV park, at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Interstate 55.

Part of the proposed site plan included a 200-foot high-rise sign, which is about three times taller than the town's 75-foot limit. Town staff recommended a code variance to allow the sign, but planning commissioners are recommending to pass the site plan without the requested variance.

"Seventy-five to 200 is not just a small variance," Planning Commissioner R.C. McBride said during a Thursday night meeting.

Planning Commissioner Bob Broad added, "This is the gateway to the town of Normal, and I think it's very important that we protect the feel of that area by being consistent with this aspect of the code with the sign height."

Preliminary site plans for the project also show an outdoor grilling area in the RV park, a trail system, two dog parks, and a tire shop.

The RV park documents show there will be a total 63 RV parking spaces, each with full utility hooks, electricity, sewer and Wi-Fi. It will also include 52 "back-in" parking spots, 11 "pull-thru" spots, five standard car spots and one accessible car parking spot.

On the Love's truck stop side of the site, there will be 69 standard car parking spaces, four accessible parking spots, four RV spots and two accessible truck parking spots.

A family who owns farmland north of the proposed truck stop spoke during a public hearing about several concerns, mainly regarding the height of the sign and safety.

"We've known for a long time this is an area that's going to be developed and I personally think of the options available, while this may not have been our first choice, I've heard good things about the organization and hope that they're good neighbors," said John Larkin of Hudson, who spoke on behalf of his father, Paul, and sister, Cathy Diefenbach.

Paul Larkin and Diefenbach live on farmland north of the proposed Love's that has been in their family for 97 years. Diefenbach said she hopes to see a fence built around the perimeter of the property for safety purposes.

Travis Alley, a project manager with CEI Engineering, spoke on behalf of Love's during the public hearing. He said the company is always evolving its facilities and is looking to make improvements, and that the property would be under 24-hour surveillance.

"Love's does want to be good neighbors and they're always about serving the community and being a part of the community," Alley said.

Following the public hearing, the Planning Commission in a 3-1 vote passed the proposed site plan with the recommendation to not include the code variance for the sign.

Chairman A.J. Zimmerman voted "no," and commissioners Rick Boser and Mike Matejka were not present.

The commission also passed in a 4-0 vote a request to rezone the surrounding 30.5 acres of farmland to general business and the preliminary subdivision for the project.

All three requests will be considered at the next Town Council meeting on Sept. 20. If approved, construction would begin in the spring.

The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Meetings are livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

