Watch now: Normal hears pitch for license plate cameras, road condition assessment

NORMAL — Normal police crime-solving efforts could benefit from Flock Safety’s license plate recognition system, Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli and a representative from the company told the Town Council on Monday at its work session.

“Our mission as a company is to eliminate crime,” said Josh Thomas, vice president of communications for the Atlanta, Georgia-based public safety technology company.

“We say that knowing those are audacious words to say out loud, and it’s incredibly difficult to actually deliver on this mission, but we’re seeing signs of real progress in cities all around the county,” he added.

The council took no vote on the license plate cameras, pending further review.

The Flock system, which was approved in Bloomington in March after a number of residents and community groups raised privacy concerns, is meant to be used in limited cases. The data would not be used for traffic enforcement, fines, towing or immigration enforcement, but instead would be used only in major crime investigations such as abductions, assaults, arson, homicides, shootings, robberies and sexual assaults, Thomas said.

Flock technology is used by more than 600 police departments in 38 states, according to the vendor. Locally, 120 Illinois municipalities, including Champaign, Decatur, Peoria, Rantoul and Springfield, have signed agreements and approved the installation of the technology.

Flock cameras are installed in more than 2,000 cities nationwide, and if a vehicle associated with a crime in Normal is picked up on one of those cameras elsewhere in the country, Normal police would be notified immediately.

Thomas said cameras can take photos of license plates at speeds up to 100 mph and from up to 75 feet away. Details such as the license plate number and the vehicle's color, make and model are then processed through machine learning for a clearer picture and to allow for officers to respond to reports more quickly.

Technology like this could have been beneficial in a case in May, Petrilli said. A Chicago man was arrested in connection with a shooting on the Illinois State University campus, and the vehicle he was in reportedly was stolen in Chicago the previous weekend, he added.

“We have three major interstates that run through our community, and had that vehicle left the interstate and come into our community and we had this technology, we may have prevented that crime,” Petrilli said. “Those are stats that you never really get to see: How many crimes do you prevent? But this technology really does leverage that ability for the police departments to do exactly that.”

The gathered data would be encrypted and stored in an Amazon Web Services cloud for up to 30 days unless it's part of an investigation. If not used, the video collected would be deleted after 30 days.

Town Trustee Chemberly Cummings asked where the department would place the cameras and what the policy would be for using the data.

Petrilli said there is already a map of proposed camera sites, and clarified that they would be pointed toward public areas like interstate entrances, schools and campus areas. He said they would be placed for safety reasons, and not in areas solely based on crime statistics.

As for the policy, the town would use the Springfield Police Department’s policy as a model because it has been analyzed and edited by the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Springfield to prohibit misuse.

“I can tell you that our policy, that is the focus,” Petrilli said. “Data security, privacy, how the data is going to be used and exactly what that looks like.”

There would also be an auditing system that would log each user who goes into the system, keeping a history of what they search for and when, he said.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz asked why the town should choose Flock and not seek bids from other contractors with similar technology.

Petrilli said they have looked at other vendors, but what is unique to Flock’s service is that neighboring communities already have implemented this technology and can contribute across multiple police departments.

Pavement condition

The council also heard a presentation on results of the town’s pavement condition index assessment, which was collected in July 2021 and compiled by Applied Research Associates.

The assessment reviews the town’s pavement surface evaluation and rating and determines a cost-effective preventive maintenance plan that identifies needed distress repair, surface treatment and minor rehabilitation on various roadways, said Joe Stefanski, a senior engineer at ARA.

“We know there are many factors that are considered that we have developed in the program," he said. "We’re able to put a lot of local information, the condition information, age information, and the budget information all together in one system, but there’s a lot that we’re not taking into account, like contractor availability and the ever-changing asphalt prices, so that’s why we say this is another tool.”

The data shows that a majority of roadways are considered in "satisfactory," "fair" or "good" condition, while almost a third of roadways are in "poor," "very poor," "serious" or "failed" condition.

The average pavement condition index across the town is at a rating of 65, which is considered "fair."

As part of the assessment, the town will receive a one-year license fee for the ARA software to analyze cost-effective maintenance plans, but will have to pay $1,000 annually in order to receive future software upgrades or technical support, Stefanski said.

Trustee Stan Nord said although the cost was not an issue, he had expected to see the actual data presented and made available to the public.

Public Works Director Ryan Otto said the data will be available by June 30.

In other news

During a meeting following the work session, the town authorized a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for sanitary sewer lining.

Hoerr was the lowest bidder at $790,078.

The council also renewed the town’s agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. The cost of technical planning services, which the commission has provided for more than 40 years, is $54,000, the same as last year’s cost.

