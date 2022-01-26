Watch now: Normal gets first look at 2023-24 budget in economic 'growth mode'

NORMAL — In a first look at Normal’s proposed spending plan Tuesday, the Town Council saw a budget lined with capital projects and increased staffing across departments.

During a daylong work session, Finance Director Andrew Huhn said compared to last year’s budget — “one of the most conservative budgets we’ve ever had” — the 2022-23 proposed budget reflects the community in "growth mode."

“This is probably the first budget in a long time where we have a fair amount of flexibility that we haven’t had in the past,” Huhn said in an interview with The Pantagraph this week.

The total proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins April 1, is $160.8 million, Huhn said. This excludes about $31.7 million of transfers between the town’s funds.

Last year’s budget is estimated to be $131.9 million excluding transfers.

Huhn said in addition to economic recovery, the inclusion of online sales taxes — a revenue that had not been available to the town until Jan. 1, 2021 — is helping to secure the town’s financial position.

City Manager Pam Reece said during this time last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of uncertainty, but “Our economy has grown faster and we’ve recovered faster than we had anticipated and it does present us with some opportunities.”

She noted the budget committee is still conservative, estimating low for revenue and high for expenses, and “if circumstances change, we will react.”

This proposed budget includes adding about 22 full- and part-time staff positions, some of which were previously cut or went unfilled after being vacated and some of which are new positions.

They include:

Digital and social media specialist and graphic design and multimedia specialist in communications and community relations

Cultural arts specialist in cultural arts;

Community development specialist and two building inspectors in the inspection department;

Community intervention specialist, evidence and part-time background investigator for police.

An additional attorney is expected to be added to the legal department, as well. That is not included in the proposed budget, but Reece said it will be added to the final budget before the council votes.

Gene Kotlinski, assistant director of parks and recreation, said the town had difficulty filling part-time and seasonal positions for his department last year, but this budget includes funds for those positions.

“It was based upon conversations with each department, in terms of what do they need for a staffing level to accomplish the tasks at hand efficiently and as effectively as possible, still be responsible to our citizens,” Reece told The Pantagraph of the proposed staffing changes. “Adding staff is not anything we do lightly.”

The 2012 bond series, which were used during the redevelopment of uptown, is planned to be paid off by June of this year, earlier than expected, Reece said.

Because the budget proposal includes an outlook for the next five fiscal years, it also shows the 2019 bond series being paid off in fiscal year 2023-24. That bond series was also part of renewal projects in uptown.

The proposed budget shows a deficit, but Huhn noted that reflects the capital projects and other expenses that were prepared for with funding built up over years.

In this fiscal year, money will be moving toward the pedestrian underpass, officially known as the Uptown Connector, one of the capital projects drawing a large expenditure. The local contribution is budgeted for $1,692,120; $16 million is funded by federal grants and $6.25 million is funded by state grants.

Construction is slated to begin in December and expected to continue for multiple years.

The fire department is also looking forward to construction beginning on a new “Station 2” this fall, funded in part by a $1 million state grant and about $1.4 million leftover grant funds from the construction of headquarters which was completed in 2017.

The council will hear a proposal Feb. 7 to finance the remainder of the new fire station’s cost through a loan with a local institution rather than using money in reserves.

“It makes financial sense for us to borrow $2.5 million from a local bank; that way we save our cash and we can actually probably earn more in interest, or we can use cash to reinvest in something else,” Reece told The Pantagraph.

American Rescue Plan funds are also in this budget with $9.3 million expensed of the total $10.8 allocated to the town.

Also affecting the budget, the parks and recreation and cultural arts departments are expected to see increases in events and programs, offering more than in the first two years of the pandemic.

Several department heads also noted they expect travel and training expenses to increase as compared to the last two years when travel was limited because of the pandemic.

A 2% water rate increase and increased rates for before and after school programs are also calculated in this budget.

Huhn said the water department will be working with a consultant to study rates and determine how to increase the department’s reserve to align with the town’s goals.

A copy of the proposed budget is available to the public at Normal Public Library and in the Town Clerk’s office at city hall.

The final version of the budget will be distributed in February, and the council is expected to vote on final approval in March.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

