Watch now: Normal Fire ready to move forward on new station after council's funding vote

NORMAL — Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer has been waiting more than three years to address the long response times that east side residents have been experiencing.

Now with the last piece of funding in place for the Normal Fire Department’s new station, he’s excited to move forward.

“Obviously very excited about it, excited to go ahead and move forward and get something built here in the next year or so,” he said Tuesday.

The Normal Town Council approved a $2.5 million loan agreement Monday night with Busey Bank at a 1.46% interest rate with an early payoff option to be used for a new Station 2, planned to be built in the Blackstone Trails area.

“We believe that because of the very favorable borrowing rates and the terms associated with this borrowing proposal, it makes sense for us to take advantage of this and preserve our cash to reinvest in other things,” City Manager Pam Reece said.

Humer said Tuesday with this agreement approved, the next step is to issue a request for proposals and meet with contractors who would potentially take on the project, with plans to break ground in early fall.

The new station will be at the corner of Hershey and Shepard roads, behind Menards, and “will serve the public for the next 40 to 50 years,” the chief said. “That’s kind of what we’re looking at for this new station because it’s always going to be required in the area where it’s at.”

A study conducted several years ago showed response times from the current Station 2, at the intersection of College Avenue and Blair Drive, were about nine and a half minutes to Normal Community High School and The Village At Mercy Creek, “which is unacceptable by, No. 1, by our own standards, but also the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards,” Humer previously told The Pantagraph.

The new station will cut response times in those areas to about four and a half minutes, he said.

About $4.9 million is budgeted for the project, which is funded in part by a $1 million state grant and about $1.4 million in leftover grant funds from the construction of the new headquarters that was completed in 2017.

Trustees Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against the loan agreement, opposing the plan to finance the remaining balance rather than use the town’s existing cash.

Preston said he understands Busey offered a "great interest rate."

"However, we are, as the town of Normal, in a position with our surplus and the additional funds that we have that, looking at the finances of the town, if there’s ever a time when we can absolutely afford to pay cash for this and not take on the additional debt of taxpayer money, I mean, this is it,” he said.

He added he did not believe anyone on the council was against moving forward on the fire station.

If the loan had not been approved, Reece said the proposed budget would have been adjusted to pull funds from a capital project, including park updates and improvements, noting the “very robust capital investment plan” presented to council in December.

Nord said town staff’s description in the council meeting documents for why a loan was proposed over using cash seemed dishonest and “not being very transparent, so I’m not supportive of it.”

“The way that this is written, it’s setting up the pretense that we’re taking the money from the fire station and it’s freeing up cash to be used for other capital projects,” he said.

Before voting in support, Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said taking the loan was an opportunity for the town to make progress on smaller facilities and park projects that “often get put on pause.”

“We get by and we get by and we get by. Here's an opportunity for us to free up some cash and make up some time to tend to those things that are smaller in nature and are shorter term,” she said.

Trustee Karyn Smith, who also spoke in support of the loan agreement, noted the town expected the 10-year loan agreement to be paid off within three years, as stated in the council documents.

Busey Bank was one of five banks that responded to the town’s request for proposals. According to town staff, it offered the lowest interest rate and lowest total financing costs at $2,703,939, as well as the early payoff option without penalty.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a code waiver that allows a business expansion to move forward in uptown Normal.

The $950,000 expansion will extend the building that houses Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub into the vacant lot at 128 E. Beaufort St.

The expansion is planned to connect to Maggie Miley’s and include two floors. The front half of the first floor will allow for an additional 1,100-square-foot dining space for Maggie Miley’s, and the back half will hold garage space and an elevator, according to commission documents.

The second floor will have an open-air terrace and outdoor bar at the front with interior space in the back for restrooms and other facility uses. The building owner has indicated the non-residential second-floor spaces will be rented out for events.

The waiver, which was recommended by the Uptown Normal Review Commission, was required because in the building plans, an emergency exit door opens directly onto the sidewalk, a violation of the town’s zoning code.

